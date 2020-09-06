Jody Lynn's School Of Dance Suffers Fire, Turns to the Community to Help Rebuild

Jody Bogardus, the school's owner and artistic director, has been teaching dance for over 45 years.

Jody Lynn's School Of Dance recently suffered a fire, and is turning to its former students and members of the community to help rebuild, Rome Sentinel reports.



Brittany Bogardus-Feola, Bogardus's daughter and lead choreographer for the competition team, said that it was an electrical fire that took place when water got in through the window and made contact with an outlet below.

The Oneida City Fire Department responded quickly and contained the fire, but not before there was extensive damage done.

The studio will new new electrical, as well as new walls and a new ceiling. Something that can't be replaced is a number of trophies that were damaged by the fire and had to be discarded.

"We used to fill the windows with trophies from the previous year and the competition team had won," Bogardus-Feola said. "I just moved all the new trophies into the other room. The dance team is very happy that last year's trophies are alive and well."

The school's 45th season is still set to kick off in October.

"We're hoping we can get ready for the October season, even if it's just in the two rooms that weren't affected by the fire," Bogardus-Feola said.

At this time, more than $9,000 has been raised to help rebuild the school. To donate to the fundraiser for building repairs, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-jody-lynn039s-school-of-dance.

Read more on Rome Sentinel.

