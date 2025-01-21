JacoTayl Dance! Comes To Arts On Site

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This January JacoTayl Dance! will present 2 works from their repertoire and a brand new world premiere at Arts on Site NYC choreographed by Artistic Director Jacob Taylor. JacoTayl Dance! is an emerging contemporary dance company dedicated to presenting and preserving the creative works of choreographer Jacob Taylor. This evening of new work will feature innovative, inventive, and exciting new movement that is a culmination of Mr. Taylor's experiences in life and dance.

The cast is comprised of Six talented professional dancers from New York City hand picked by Mr. Taylor for this exciting evening of dance.

Choreographed by Artistic Director Jacob Taylor and set to an eclectic set of music consisting of Polo & Pan and Swing Republic, the evening will demonstrate Mr. Taylor's explorations and experimentation in contemporary dance choreography. Drawling from his background in ballet, jazz, contemporary, and theater dance, Mr. Taylor blends elements of these styles and invents new steps to create a fresh and exciting dance genre.

