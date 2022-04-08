Isabella Rossellini's Launches U.S. Tour Of New Show At The Gateway

Isabella Rossellini's new one-woman show, Darwin's Smile, launches its U.S. tour and is set to premiere at The Gateway on August 13, 2022, at 7 PM with a benefit cocktail reception with the artist to follow. She will also have a performance on Sunday, August 14 at 4 PM. All proceeds will be donated to The Gateway, Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County.

The 75-minute monologue presentation reconciles two worlds that are often at opposite ends: art and science.

Reading Charles Darwin's book "The Expression of Emotions on Man and Animals" revealed to Rossellini that the continuity between humans and animals can also be detected in the expression of emotions.

Isabella Rossellini explores how empathy, which is at the base of acting, is also necessary for the study of animal behavior (ethology).

Darwin's Smile is both a lesson on evolution and on acting. It is an opportunity to learn while also being entertained.

In her usual comical tones, Rossellini demonstrates how acting can be used to understand the mysterious nature of animals and their emotions. By using humor and simple, innocent devices, she will have you laughing about the art of acting and complex scientific theories. Watch as she becomes dogs, cats, chickens, peacocks, and of course, Charles Darwin.

Rossellini explains, "During the COVID-19 lockdown, I had ample time to reflect on my passions for both theater and science. It seemed that these two interests of mine were both distinct and separate: one satisfied my heart, while the other satisfied my brain. When I understood that they could be integrated, my heart and my brain finally became reconciled and harmonious."

Darwin's Smile tickets are $75. VIP tickets which include a post-show reception with the artist on Saturday, August 13 are also available for $150. Tickets can be purchased at TheGateway.org or by calling 631-286-1133.