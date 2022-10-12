Indigenous Art & Environmental Issues Panel Comes to Zuccaire Gallery Stony Brook University

The Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery at the Staller Center announces a Panel Discussion on Indigenous Art and Environmental Issues, on Thursday, October 27 at 4pm at the Staller Center for the Arts Recital Hall. Reception to follow at the Zuccaire Gallery.

A Panel of artists from Connecting the Drops discusses the intersection of environmental and indigenous issues, featuring Courtney M. Leonard and Erin Genia in dialogue with Shavonne F. Smith and Dr. Ellen Pikitch. Moderated by Dr. Abena Asare.

What are new ways we can connect science and art at Stony Brook University? Whose stories are being left out, and what topics should we be exploring? The Zuccaire Gallery's upcoming panel focuses on the work of Indigenous Peoples in addressing issues of climate change, pollution, and environmental conservation. The panel will explore the connections between art and science, touching on the Shinnecock Hope Spot, climate activism through art, Indigenous Science, and the environmental work that scientists and activists are doing on Long Island. The panel features artists and environmental activists, Courtney M Leonard and Erin Genia in dialogue with environmental leader Shavonne F. Smith and renowned scientist Dr. Ellen Pikitch.

This program is organized in conjunction with CONNECTING THE DROPS: THE POWER OF WATER, an art exhibition featuring 7 environmental artists. Read more about the exhibition here.

This program is made possible by a generous donation from Drs. Barry and Bobbi Coller. Co-sponsored by the Humanities Institute of Stony Brook.

Speakers: Erin Genia, Courtney M. Leonard, Dr. Ellen Pikitch, Shavonne F. Smith

Moderator: Dr. Abena Ampofoa Asare

For more on the Shinnecock Hope Spot: "The first hope spot in New York celebrated at Shinneock Bay, Long Island"