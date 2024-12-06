Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra to Present Handel's MESSIAH With Cappella Festiva

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The HVSO will present Handel's Messiah in partnership with the Poughkeepsie based community choir, Cappella Festiva. Guest Conductor Christine Howlett will lead the orchestra and chorus in this holiday favorite, joined by soloists Katherine Whyte, Allison Gish, Alex Longnecker, and Colin Levin. Performances will be given in two locations: at Studley Theatre at SUNY New Paltz on Saturday, December 14th at 3:00 pm and at Seeger Theatre at Beacon High School on Sunday, December 15th at 3:00 pm. Both concerts have a snow date of Monday, December 16th at 7:00 pm, also at Seeger Theatre.

The Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra is proud to continue its annual tradition of celebrating the holidays with its community by presenting performances of Handel’s Messiah in two convenient Hudson Valley locations, the Studley Theatre at SUNY New Paltz and Seeger Theatre at Beacon High School. Concertgoers are invited to witness two large, powerhouse organizations of the Hudson Valley arts community, along with their starring soloists, as they perform beautiful music that brings their listeners together to celebrate the holiday season. Special ticket prices are available for seniors and students, and children under 5 are invited free of charge, so the whole family can take part in the fun. Make this collaboration a part of your family’s Hudson Valley holiday tradition!

The orchestra performance on Saturday, December 14th at Studley Theatre (41 Plattekill Ave, New Paltz, NY) and on Sunday, December 15th at Seeger Theatre (101 Matteawan Rd, Beacon, NY) will both begin at 3:00 p.m.



