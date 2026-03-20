Hudson Valley Shakespeare to Present HIGHLAND LIGHTS: ASSEMBLY Procession

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Hudson Valley Shakespeare's Highland Lights will return to celebrate five years of illuminating Hudson Valley Shakespeare’s landscape through community-built processions with Assembly: A Procession Of American Luminaries. This year’s processional will take place at Hudson Valley Shakespeare on Saturday July 4, 2026. Doors will open at 8:00pm and the procession will begin at 8:30pm.

Evoking the foundational act of gathering and building, this special ambulatory performance will reflect on 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Audiences will journey through a darkened landscape, as revolutionary figures from distant and recent past are called forth to assemble into a single luminous creation inspired by Benjamin Franklin’s famous exhortation to “Join or Die”.

Led by the internationally celebrated Processional Arts Workshop (PAW) and Artistic Directors Alex Kahn and Sophia Michahelles, the towering, illuminated lanterns will be imagined, built, and brought to life by members of our own community. Joining this year’s creative team is Obie award-winning, genre-defying composer Heather Christian (Animal Wisdom, Oratorio for Living Things). A critically acclaimed lyricist, playwright, and vocalist known for creating music theater that explores the possibility for the sacred and spiritual in our modern world, Heather—based right here in Beacon—will compose an original five-part choral score performed live by a choir made up of members of the community. Anyone can join the choir on July 4. Come solo, or visit HVS's website to learn about bringing your own singing group or ensemble to participate.

Over the coming months, Assembly will take shape through a series of free community conversations and hands-on workshops. Hudson Valley residents of all ages and backgrounds are invited to participate.

A Kickoff Community Conversation with Alex and Sophia from PAW will take place on Sunday May 17 at 4:30pm at The Crescent at HVS. Residents can learn about the vision for this year’s Highland Lights event, how it will be created, and discover ways to participate. Most importantly, bring your ideas and help us name the inspiring figures—past and present—who’ve helped shape and strengthen our democracy.

Lantern-Making Workshops will be held in The Atrium at HVS where the community can help build the spectacular illuminated lanterns that will anchor the July 4 procession. Residents will collaborate with professional artists and neighbors alike to shape wire forms, layer decoupage, and install LED lighting, transforming simple materials into glowing works of art. The workshops will be held May 30 to June 20 on Saturdays and Sundays from 12-6pm. Each weekend will feature different tasks.

HVS will open its new theater space, the Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center, this spring, with many community events celebrating the new space to be announced. The first season in the Scripps Theater Center will begin on June 10, and will feature William Shakespeare’s As You Like It, directed by Miriam Laube (OSF’s Much Ado About Nothing) and featuring original music by Amanda Dehnert (HVS’s Love’s Labor’s Lost); Shakespeare’s King Lear, directed by Artistic Director Davis McCallum (HVS’s The Matchmaker) and featuring Kurt Rhoads in the title role; and, by arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh, a new production of Boublil and Schӧnberg’s Les Misérables.