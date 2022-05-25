Hudson Stage Company's Final Staged Reading, MEMORY OF CONVENIENCE Set For Next Month

Hudson Stage announces its final event, a staged reading of the new play, MEMORY OF CONVENIENCE by Jeff McCracken, co-directed by noted Irish director Ray Yeates and Jeff McCracken.

The performance is on Friday, June 17 at 7:30pm at the Whippoorwill Theatre, North Castle Public Library, Kent Place, Armonk, NY 10504.

Tickets are $10 general admission, no reservations necessary

HSC info line: 914-271-2811

There will be a Q&A immediately following with participating artists.

A contemporary Irish/American drama that focuses on four central characters in a rural New England tavern trying to navigate and reconcile their respective pasts while negotiating their perceptions of the truth. Forgiving what we cannot forget creates a new way to remember.

Jeff McCracken (Playwright and Co-Director) developed and co-produced the motion picture, Quiz Show directed by Robert Redford that was nominated for an Academy Award and went on to win the New York Film Critics Award for Best Picture. Jeff also Executive Produced the independent motion picture, One Cup of Coffee, that won the Audience Award for Best Picture at the Sundance Film Festival that was distributed by Miramax Pictures under the title Pastime. As an actor, Jeff was a member of Circle Repertory Theater where he created roles in plays by Lanford Wilson, Beth Henley, and Roy London. He's also starred on Broadway, off-Broadway, films and television. As a director, Jeff has helmed over seventy episodes of television, including NYPD Blue; Boy Meets World; Zoey, Duncan, Jack & Jane; Dinosaurs; Still Standing. As a writer he has penned the screenplays Now That We've Met; Jimmy Nolan; and theatrical plays Memory of Convenience; and Nectar of the Gods. Jeff holds a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing from Goddard College. Jeff has been a professor at Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts; and New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

Ray Yeates (Co-Director) is the The City Arts Officer for Dublin and a former Deputy Artistic Director of Ireland's National Theatre, The Abbey. He has worked extensively in New York living there in the 90's, including time as Artistic Director of the Chelsea Playhouse. Since returning to Ireland in 1999 and before taking up his current role he has headed up the multi award-winning Axis Arts Centre. He has directed or produced 150 professional productions and his work has toured to South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Germany, Poland, France, Belgium, the US and throughout Ireland and England. He is currently curating a marathon live reading of James Joyces's Ulysses by the actor Barry McGovern over seven days culminating on June 16th Bloomsday at The Abbey Theatre. He is producing the North American Premiere of Javier Daulte's 'Are You There?' for Off Broadway 22/23 Season.