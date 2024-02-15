Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Faculty Will Perform in Fifth HB Artist Series Concert

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has announced the fifth installment of its celebrated HB Artist Series, spotlighting the remarkable talents of its faculty members. The performance is on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 7:30 pm, at the Joan Behrens Bergman Auditorium at 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, NY.

The concert will showcase the talents of faculty performers Michael Finckel and Peter Seidenberg on cello, April Johnson on violin, and pianists Dominic Meiman, Vered Reznik, Katsura Tanikawa, and Tomoko Uchino.

The program features an enthralling selection of classical masterpieces:

Morceaux pour 2 Pianos, Op. 61 Nos. 19-24 by Reinhold Glière: An enchanting collection of pieces for two pianos, showcasing intricate melodies and dynamic interplay between the performers.

Concertina in A Minor, Op. 94 by Dmitri Shostakovich : A hauntingly beautiful composition for piano, characterized by its melancholic themes and evocative harmonies, offering a glimpse into the composer's emotional depth.

Piano Trio No. 4 in E minor, Op. 90, B. 166 “Dumky” by Antonín Dvořák: A rich tapestry of melodies and rhythms, this trio unfolds in a series of "Dumky" or folk-inspired movements, each brimming with vitality and emotion.

Piano Trio in B flat Major No 1, Op. 898 by Franz Schubert : A delightful blend of elegance and charm, this trio transports listeners with its graceful melodies and intricate interplay between violin, cello, and piano.

Tickets are priced at $20 for general admission and are complimentary for HBMS students. Tickets can be purchased in advance through Eventbrite, the School’s website (www.hbms.org), by calling 914-723-1169, or by e-mailing hb@hbms.org. Please note that the program and artists are subject to change.