Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Faculty Will Perform in Fifth HB Artist Series Concert

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has announced the fifth installment of its celebrated HB Artist Series, spotlighting the remarkable talents of its faculty members. The performance is on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 7:30 pm, at the Joan Behrens Bergman Auditorium at 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, NY.
The concert will showcase the talents of faculty performers Michael Finckel and Peter Seidenberg on cello, April Johnson on violin, and pianists Dominic Meiman, Vered Reznik, Katsura Tanikawa, and Tomoko Uchino.
The program features an enthralling selection of classical masterpieces:
Tickets are priced at $20 for general admission and are complimentary for HBMS students. Tickets can be purchased in advance through Eventbrite, the School’s website (www.hbms.org), by calling 914-723-1169, or by e-mailing hb@hbms.org. Please note that the program and artists are subject to change.
