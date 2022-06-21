Hangar Theatre Mainstage Returns To The Indoor Niederkorn Stage With CABARET!

The Hangar Theater has announced the upcoming production of Cabaret. One of the most successful stage productions of all time, with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and book by Joe Masteroff, Cabaret tells the story of the Kit Kat Club's provocative performers, curious audience members, and mysterious Master of Ceremonies during the dawning of the Nazi era in Berlin, Germany.

The Hangar's production features the script and score of the famed 1998 revival and will take place on the intimate and immersive indoor Niederkorn Stage. Previews begin June 30th.

This award-winning musical explores the underground life of Bohemian Berlin as the Third Reich overtakes Germany. The Hangar's production will be appropriate for ages 13 and up (adult language and situations, references to anti-semitism, discrimination).

"The Hangar has never produced the celebrated 1998 revival version of the show, with a revised book and song order that makes it more timely and relevant than ever, while still embracing Cabaret's incredibly memorable score and specific style," says Artistic Director Shirley Serotsky.

"When we were selecting our season in the fall, I turned on the news one day and they were talking about a school in Texas where an administrator had advised educators that if they wanted to teach the Holocaust in their classrooms, they'd need to find a book that presented an "opposing" perspective, as well as the books that address the actual history. Hearing that cemented the choice of Cabaret for me. I'm honored to have several Holocaust survivors in my circle of friends; they've been colleagues and mentors to me. To hear someone question the reality of this harrowing, history-defining period of time assured me that this incredible story about what can happen when power, prejudice, and hate gain hold in a nation and its people needed to be told, now."

Sanaz Ghajar and Ben Hobbs, long time collaborators, will be co-directing and choreographing the production.

"To survive systemic oppression we need artists and culture, community and celebration," observes Ghajar.

"Spaces where we are able to exercise freedom of expression are necessary to recover our shared humanity in the wake of national and global trauma. The cyclical nature of history demands constant reclamation and the tension between our individual and collective livelihoods lays bare what we are truly made of. This is the drama that drives Cabaret, setting up an experience that asks the audience: What would you do? My brave young friend?"

Cabaret will be performed on The Hangar Theatre Niederkorn Stage running Thursday, June 30th through Saturday, July 16th. Audiences will be involved in the action of this award winning, acerbic musical back inside the Hangar Theater for the first mainstage production since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Treasure McQueen* stars as the Emcee along with Candice Hatakeyama* as Fraulein Sally Bowles, and Alex Hanna* as Cliff. Also appearing are Molly Bremer, Sebastien Diaquoi, Fred Frabotta, Jasmine Gobourne, Heidi Hayes*, Kuppi Alec Jessop, Madalyn Macko, Kobe McKelvey, Brianna Puma, Justine Horihata Rappaport, Caleb Wilson Schaaf, Ema Zivkovic, Cullen Zeno with Kamau Nosakhere (Understudy), Owen Harrison (Understudy), and Liz Gilmartin (Understudy).

Joining Ghajar and Hobbs on the Artistic Team of Cabaret are Meredith Ries†, Set Design, Amanda Gladu†, Costume Design, Christopher Chambers†, Lighting Design, Jeremiah Turner, Sound Design, and Stivo Arnoczy, Projections Design.

Student discounts and Pay What You Will tickets are available for every performance of Cabaret. Learn more or buy now at https://www.hangartheatre.org/box-office. For tickets or more information about the rest of the Hangar's 2022 Mainstage Season, please call 607.273.2787, or visit hangartheatre.org.