Hangar Theatre Announces RAGTIME, RIDE THE CYCLONE And More For 2024 Mainstage Season

The Hangar Theatre is thrilled to announce the Mainstage titles for its 50th season: Ride the Cyclone; a revival of Ragtime: The Musical, (presented in Association with Flint Repertory Theatre); and the Adirondack Theatre Festival world premiere of Todd vs. the Titanic.

Early-bird discounts on subscriptions for the summer 2024 season — which takes place between June and August — are available now through Feb. 29; see below for further details. Early subscribers to our 50th season not only receive the best price and greatest flexibility, but the option to choose the best seats in the house.

“Our historic 50th season gives us the chance to reflect on the past while also propelling us into the future with music, dance, and transformative storytelling,” said Shirley Serotsky, the Hangar Theatre's producing artistic director. “This summer's milestone-worthy lineup includes three musical theater productions: one runaway hit currently charming theatergoers around the country; one stunning revival of an award-winning musical; and one hilarious, boundary-stretching world premiere,” Serotsky added.

All Mainstage productions will take place indoors, on the Niederkorn stage.

Early-bird discount pricing ends on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, after which prices for each ticket tier will increase. Season subscriptions are available by purchasing online at hangartheatre.org/subscriptions, contacting the Hangar Theatre box office at boxoffice@hangartheatre.org or (607) 273-ARTS (2787), or by downloading and printing the form linked here and send, along with a check payable to “Hangar Theatre,” via U.S. mail to Hangar Theatre, PO Box 205, Ithaca, NY 14851.

Subscribers can choose one of the following “Flex Pass” subscriber packages: a 3-Ticket Flex Pass that comes with a free guest ticket and one free beverage; or a 6-Ticket Flex Pass accompanied by two free guest tickets and two free beverages. In addition, subscribers have unlimited opportunities to exchange their tickets for other dates/showtimes and save an additional 20% on single tickets for the season. More details are available at hangartheatre.org/subscriptions.

More about the Hangar's 50th Season

Ride the Cyclone

June 20–29, 2024

Music, Book, and Lyrics by Brooke Maxwell and Jacob Richmond

In this hilarious and outlandish musical, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other: the chance to return to life. Moving and memorable, Ride the Cyclone will remind you to seize each and every day of a thrilling, unexpected, wacky, and joyful existence.

Ragtime: The Musical

July 11–20, 2024

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Book by Terrence McNally

Presented in Association with Flint Repertory Theatre

This timeless musical masterpiece celebrates the soaring sounds and can-do spirit of America at the dawn of the last century. To the syncopated rhythms of a hopeful new age, this unforgettable theatrical tapestry interweaves the delights of vaudeville, baseball, and old-time nickelodeons with the hurly-burly of labor rallies and racial unrest — tracing the lives of an enterprising Jewish immigrant, a courageous Harlem pianist, and a conflicted upper-class wife in a jubilant, inclusive tribute to the American Dream. An epic tale, adapted from E. L. Doctorow's sweeping novel, beautifully rendered on the Hangar's intimate stage.

The Adirondack Theatre Festival World Premiere Production of Todd vs. The Titanic

July 27–August 3, 2024

Music by Joe Kinosian

Lyrics by Kellen Blair

Book by Scott Rothman

In a post-apocalyptic near-future, an undisclosed “event” has wiped out most of the human race, including every cast member of a new musical about the sinking of the Titanic . . . everyone, that is, except for Todd, who was cast in the show's smallest role. As the world burns, Todd claws his way into the abandoned, bombed-out theater to perform the entire musical alone — without his partner, without his fellow cast members, and possibly as the last person on earth. Join us for the world premiere of this hilarious and heartfelt new musical comedy!

About the Hangar Theatre

The Hangar Theatre, located at 801 Taughannock Blvd. in Ithaca, New York, produced its first fully-realized performances in the summer of 1975 in a newly-renovated theater space converted from a Works Progress Administration (WPA)-era airplane hangar — once an essential training ground for WWII pilots — on the shores of beautiful Cayuga Lake. The project was community-driven from the start, led by Ithaca-area theater lovers aspiring to create a vibrant central arts campus for regional audiences and tourists alike.

Now a year-round venue approaching its 50th anniversary season, the Hangar Theatre Company offers professional theatrical productions during an expansive and diverse summer season (June through August) and hosts local and national musical acts, community arts groups and events, and education programs off-season (September to May).