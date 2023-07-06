HONKY TONK ANGELS Comes to Capital Repertory Theatre

The show begins previews at Capital Repertory Theatre Friday, July 14, opens on Tuesday, July 18 and runs through Sunday, August 20.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

“Honky Tonk Angels,” a musical about three women from diverse backgrounds determined to better their lives via some of the greatest hits of country, begins previews at Capital Repertory Theatre Friday, July 14, opens on Tuesday, July 18 and runs through Sunday, August 20. The show will be directed and choreographed by Gary John La Rosa. The book was written by Ted Swindley and the music is by country's greatest songwriters.

 

Three women drawn together by their love of country music and their desire to leave their current lives behind, decide to travel to Nashville to find themselves–and hopefully a successful singing group in the process! With one bus trip, Darlene, Angela and Sue Ellen went from complete strangers with totally different lives to singing partners and lifelong friends. Hit songs like “I'll Fly Away,” “Stand by Your Man,” “9 to 5,” “Coal Miner's Daughter,” “I Will Always Love You,” “These Boots Are Made for Walking” and more, are intertwined through the journey of these women looking to give another chance to forgotten dreams.

 

Erin Edelle will be making her debut at theREP as Angela, an independent Texas housewife with dreams of something bigger. Edelle is a Kingston local who has recently toured with Disney's “Beauty and the Beast” as Mrs. Potts, “Shrek the Musical” and “The Drowsy Chaperone.” Elizabeth Nestlerode will be playing Darlene, a young woman who grew up in a coal mining town in the South. Nestlerode played Evelyn/Mary Bailey in “It's a Wonderful Life,” for theREP, and recently played Louise in “Gypsy” and Diane Cohen in “The Other Josh Cohen” Off-Broadway. Kara-Tameika Watkins will also be making her debut at theREP as Sue Ellen, a Los Angeles career woman with a piece of her heart still in Texas. Watkins has performed all over the country, including “Rock of Ages” at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, “Passing Strange,” “Dreamgirls,” “Sister Act” and so many more.

 

Returning to the MainStage as an understudy and swing, respectively, are Madalyn Montgomery and Nicole Zelka. Most recently seen in “Jersey Boys” on the MainStage at theREP, Nicole Zelka has also been a part of other performances including as Lisa in “Mamma Mia!” and Estelle in “The Full Monty.” She's also been a part of the national tours of “Elf,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and more. Madalyn Montgomery will be an understudy and was also most recently seen in “Jersey Boys” as well as “A Christmas Story, The Musical!”

 

In addition to La Rosa, the creative team includes Costume Designer Sera Bourgeau, Lighting Designer Travis McHale, Scenic Designer Christopher Rhoton and Sound Designer Jeffrey Salerno.

 

Previews for “Honky Tonk Angels” take place at theREP, 251 N. Pearl St., Albany, July 14-16. Opening night is Tuesday, July 18. Regular performance times July 18-August 20 are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday with matinees 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Wednesdays (starting July 26) and Sundays.

 

Tickets range from $27-62. For tickets and information, call the box office 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday at (518) 346-6204 or visit capitalrep.org. The box office at theREP will open 30 minutes before show time.




Recommended For You