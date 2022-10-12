HB Artist Faculty Performance Series continues on October 28

The 2022-2023 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series continues Friday, October 28, 2022, at 7:30 pm with a performance of faculty member Derek Cooper's composition Survivor: 4 Autobiographical Pieces for Countertenor and Piano as well as works by J.S. Bach, Clara Schumann and Eric Ewazen performed by faculty members April Johnson, violin; Peter Seidenberg, cello; and pianists Dominic Meiman, Delana Thomsen and Tomoko Uchino.

Joining the faculty are guest artists countertenor Robert Francis Orbach, pianist Lauren Ninoshvili and Darlene Kaukoranta, horn. The concert will be held in the School's Joan Behrens Bergman Auditorium, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, New York. Program and performers subject to change.

Admission

Admission to the concert is $20 general admission and is free of charge to HBMS students. Tickets may be purchased in advance via Eventbrite, the School's website (www.hbms.org), by calling 914-723-1169, or e-mailing hb@hbms.org.

For Additional Information

914-723-1169, hb@hbms.org, www.hbms.org.