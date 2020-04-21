Geva Theatre Center Launches Weekly Podcast: OUT OF THE REHEARSAL HALL

Geva Theatre Center has joined the many arts organizations across the world offering virtual entertainment and engagement during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the highly successful streaming runs of their recent productions of Once and Cry It Out, and their new Facebook "Happiness Hour" events at 4pm every Friday, Geva is premiering a weekly podcast: "Out of the Rehearsal Hall."







Curated by Geva's Literary Director/Resident Dramaturg, Jenni Werner, "Out of the Rehearsal Hall" will feature interviews with a variety of writers, directors, performers, artists and hosts. The first podcast, released on Monday, April 20, features Shelley Butler, director of Geva's world premiere production of Lila Rose Kaplan's play The Magician's Daughter, as well as over 30 more Broadway, off-Broadway and regional productions at theatres around the country. In this episode, Shelley talks about her career as a director, including the premiere of Broadway's Beautiful in Japan. She discusses what is most exciting to her about regional theatres like Geva, how two theatre artists ended up driving an RV across country with a nine-year-old, and how she's finding hope in this complicated time.







"At its very core, theatre is an art form that celebrates our desire to come together, no matter who we are or where we come from, and experience a story as one community," commented Jenni Werner. "When we can't be physically in the same space, how do we keep that curiosity and empathy for each other alive? This podcast was inspired by that question, and a desire to experiment with a new kind of storytelling, until the day that we can return to our rehearsal halls and our in-person communities."











Upcoming episodes, released each Monday, feature Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder (playwright, Looks Like Pretty), Performer Brian Quijada (Where Did We Sit on the Bus?), and theatre makers from around the country who are part of the Geva family of artists.







"Out of the Rehearsal Hall" is available on Apple podcasts, Breaker, Overcast, Radio Public, Google Podcasts (Android), PocketCasts and Spotify.









