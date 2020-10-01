Geva Theatre Center Announces Reimagined 2020-21 Season

From January through July of 2021, Geva plans to offer five live productions on the Wilson Stage.

Geva Theatre Center's 2020-2021 season was artfully devised to provide audiences with engaging, inclusive and delightful theatre throughout the year - safely.

This fall, they begin the season with Recognition Radio: An Audio Play Festival Celebrating Black Voices - an eclectic, first-of-its-kind endeavor for Geva. These plays will be specially adapted for an intimate and immersive listening experience. Subscribers should note that the complete 4-play festival package is equal to your first two season productions. Play titles and ticketing details for Recognition Radio will be announced in September.

From January through July of 2021, Geva plans to offer five live productions on the Wilson Stage - four of which complete the 20-21 subscription package, plus a fifth "bonus" play in April that will serve as a replacement for last season's cancelled production of Looks Like Pretty.

Recognition Radio

An Audio Play Festival Celebrating Black Voices

Creative Producer Esther Winter

Four plays written and directed by Black artists that amplify a mosaic of Black stories. Specially crafted for an immersive listening experience. Dates and other details will be announced soon!

Where Did We Sit On the Bus?

"A bus solidly black and white. No Blend.

A clear separation. No Gray. But specifically no Brown.

I can't keep my hand down.

'Yes, Brian'

Well where were we?

'Excuse me?'

Like Latinos? Where did we sit on the bus?

The room goes quiet."

With pulsing rhythms and original rhymes set to a live, looped soundtrack, Brian Quijada's electric one man show is a hip-hop autobiography about falling in love with performance, the power of family, and growing up Latinx in a world that categorizes everyone in black and white.

By Brian Quijada

Directed by Chay Yew

The Real James Bond ... Was Dominican



A story about the Real James Bond - Porfirio Rubirosa

"A medium dry Vodka Martini, with a slice of lemon peel ... Shake it, do not stir it."

A charming true story - but not one you've seen - about Porfirio Rubirosa, international playboy, man of mystery, and the inspiration behind Ian Fleming's iconic James Bond character.

Eight-year-old Christopher Rivas, a Dominican boy from Queens, is obsessed with James Bond. When he finds out the inspiration behind his hero was also Dominican, his world is rocked to the core.

Written and performed by Christopher Rivas, The Real James Bond ... is an enthralling and highly personal story of one young man's guide to love, success, and re-claiming your identity.

Created by Christopher Rivas

Directed by Daniel Banks

Wine In the Wilderness

"For a time I thought I was about to move into another world, the so-called 'integrated' world ... but that's a lie."



With race riots outside his apartment in 1964 Harlem, artist and sophisticate Bill Jameson paints his view of Black womanhood. While searching for his final model, a woman he describes as "as close to the bottom as you can get," he thinks he has found a match in Tommy. But Tommy soon tests his toxic assumptions.

Rarely staged since its debut in 1969, Alice Childress' masterwork examines the intersection of race, gender and class in Civil-Rights-Era America.

By Alice Childress

Yoga Play

"Here at Jojomon, when we share our goals we improve ourselves."



Corporate yoga giant Jojomon is at the pinnacle of its game when a scandal sends the company into freefall. Joan, the newly hired CEO, risks everything on a wild plan to recover the company's earnings and reputation. Yoga Play is a provocative new comedy about confronting cultural appropriation and searching for authenticity in a world determined to sell enlightenment.

By Dipika Guha

Directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh

Ring of Fire

The Music of Johnny Cash

Take a crowd-pleasing ride through Johnny Cash's gritty life story with this rowdy jukebox musical. A multi-talented cast pays homage to the legendary Man in Black with more than two-dozen Cash classics, including "I Walk the Line," "Folsom Prison Blues," "I've Been Everywhere," and, of course, "Ring of Fire."

Created by Richard Maltby, Jr.

Conceived by William Meade

Directed by Mark Cuddy

