Gerard Alessandrini's Hit New Musical FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: THE NEXT GENERATION To Play Universal Preservation Hall, October 5

The Tony Award-winning Forbidden Broadway, Gerard Alessandrini's hilarious musical spoof of Broadway's biggest shows and brightest stars, will make a stop at Universal Preservation Hall 7:30 pm. Thursday, October 5.

Forbidden Broadway: THE NEXT GENERATION wowed critics when it opened in October, with the New York Times making it a “Critics Pick,” and calling it “The Best Edition of Forbidden Broadway in recent memory!”, and NY1 one proclaiming “Seeing Forbidden Broadway feels like all's right with the world again!

Feeling “completely inspired” by the latest crop of Broadway musicals, Alessandrini lampoons The Great White Way's biggest shows and stars in this edition, which he directed. Gerry McIntyre (Spamilton, Once on this Island, Anything Goes) is the choreographer. The musical is produced by John Freedson, Harriet Yellin, Peter Brash and David Zippel and Gerard Alessandrini, in association with Tzili Charney. Click Here

Up to the minute spoofs include comic looks at Moulin Rouge, the all-Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof, Hadestown, the dark Oklahoma! revival, along with Dear Evan Hansen, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen, and a whole new generation of Broadway stars, plus exciting turns by Bette Midler, Andre De Shields, Bernadette Peters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, plus some classic laughs from The Lion King, Phantom, Les Miz and others.

Featured in the cast are Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern and Joshua Turchin, with Catherine Stornetta on piano.

Forbidden Broadway has been a theatrical institution since 1982, when Gerard Alessandrini created the first edition that lampooned the Broadway shows and stars of the day who often stop by to laugh at themselves alongside the public. Forbidden Broadway has garnered international acclaim and awards that include 7 Drama Desks Awards, an Obie, a Drama League Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, 2 Lucille Lortel Awards and a Special Tony Award along the way.

Set design is by Glenn Bassett, with Costume design by Dustin Cross, wig design by Conor Donnelly.

Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at universalpreservationhall.org. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139.