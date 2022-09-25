GNA to Present SECRET STAR ACOUSTIC JAM at Proctors in November

GNA has announced that their Secret Star Acoustic Jam is back at Proctors on Wednesday, November 2.

GNA's Secret Star Acoustic Jam began at Proctors in November 2013 and many shows later, it's back. GNA's Secret Star Acoustic Jam is one of the Capital Region's most anticipated and unique concert events. It features four of country music's biggest stars, on stage at the same time, sharing their songs and stories. And the most exciting part? The lineup is not revealed until the show!

Previous stars to have surprised audiences are Dan + Shay, Kip Moore, Dustin Lynch, Lee Brice, Justin Moore, Michael Ray, and so many more.

Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 28 through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 or online at Proctors.org; $20-35. The Box Office at Proctors is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays starting on October 1.