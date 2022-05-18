Fred Grandy to Star in DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at Redhouse Arts Center

Redhouse will close its 2021-22 season with Tony Award nominated musical comedy, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, which will run from June 10-19, 2022. The show will be directed by Maha McCain and star Fred Grandy (The Love Boat) along with Broadway actor Richard Barth. Clever lyrics and zinging dialogue successfully propel what originated as a hit movie, into an entertaining musical. This show is a crafty piece of musical comedy with loads of laughter and flamboyant characters. The entertaining and robust musical score features strong ballads coupled with goofy songs that are sure induce hearty laughter from the audience. Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is sure to keep Redhouse audiences guessing, humming and laughing throughout, ending their season on a high note.

Based on the hit 1988 film starring Michael Caine and Steve Martin, this sophisticated, mischievous, hilarious, and jazzy musical pits two con men, that talk rich women out of their money, against one another. They first attempt to work together, only to find that this small French town isn't big enough for the two of them. They agree on a settlement: the first one to extract $50,000 from a young heiress wins, and the other must leave town. A hilarious battle of cons ensues. The 1988

film was a remake of the 1964 film Bedtime Story, starring Marlon Brando. There also was a 2019 remake entitled The Hustle which starred Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson. Dirty Rotten Scoundrels originally ran on Broadway from March 2005 to September 2006 starring John Lithgow, Norbert Leo Butz, and Joanna Gleason. It was nominated for 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and nods for all the leading performers with Norbert Leo Butz winning for Best Performance by a Leading Actor of a Musical. Jonathan Pryce replaced John Lithgow during the original run.

Redhouse has once again assembled an amazing group of performers. The show will star Fred Grandy (Lawrence Jameson) who many may remember as Gopher from the 80's hit The Love Boat. Joining him will be Broadway actor Richard Barth (Freddy Benson) whose credits include Les Miserables on Broadway and the North American tour as well as Miss Saigon North American tour. Joining them will be performers that are new to Redhouse along with many returning favorites. Returning to the Redhouse Stage are Derek Emerson Powell (Sister Act) as Andre Thibult, Krystal Scott (A Syracuse Christmas Carol) as Muriel, Evelyn Oliver (Sister Act) as Jolene along with Jesse Pardee (Sister Act) and Daniel Williams (Make Me a Song) who will both be in the Ensemble. Making Redhouse stage debuts are Ceara Windhausen as Christine Colgate, along with several who will perform Ensemble roles including Nic MacLane, Ally Ebert, Charlotte Bush, and Jessica Cerreta.

Redhouse will also have several professional musicians performing the score including Zach Moser and Lindsey Ezzo (Reeds), Josh Nightingale (Trumpet), Adam Carkey (Bass), Justin Enzo (Percussion), and Chris Green (Key 2).

Joining Director Maha McCain will be a dynamic creative and production team. Shannon Tompkins will serve as choreographer along with Music Director Colin Keating, Production Stage Manager is Caitlin Friedberg. Scenic Designer is Chad Healy, Lighting Designer is Shane Patterson, Glenna Ryder is Costume Designer, Anthony Vadala Sound Designer. Joshua Reid is Production Manager and Master Electrician, Jakob Pepper is Production Technical Director, Craig Costello is Assistant Technical Director, Katherine Dineen is Assistant Stage Manager and Tony Liberatore is Properties Master.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels runs from June 10th - 19th at Redhouse Arts Center located at

400 South Salina Street. Dirty Rotten Scoundrels sponsors include Season Sponsors: Pathfinder Bank and Bousquet Holstein, Show Sponsors include Rapid Response Monitoring, The Haynor Hoyt Corporation and Paragon Home Loans. Media Sponsors are Advanced Media Group and Galaxy Communications (Sunny 102.1). On site, paid parking is available in the attached garage on Clinton Street.

For Dirty Rotten Scoundrels ticket information and current Covid-19 show policy, call the Redhouse Arts Center box office at (315) 362-2785 or visit www.theredhouse.org.

Performance Details:

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Book by Jeffrey Lane

Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek

Based on the film, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, written by Dale Launer and Stanley Shapiro & Paul Henning

June 10, 2022 - June 19, 2022

Friday, 6/10 @ 7PM - Opening

Saturday, 6/11 @ 2PM - Matinee

Saturday, 6/11@ 7PM

Sunday, 6/12 @ 2PM

Thursday, 6/16 @ 7PM

Friday, 6/17 @ 7PM

Saturday, 6/18 @ 2PM - Matinee

Saturday, 6/18 @ 7PM

Sunday, 6/19 @ 2PM - Closing Matinee

About Redhouse Arts Center:

Redhouse Arts Center is a professional, not-for-profit theater serving the community by providing leading and inclusive experiences through its theater and educational programs.

For more information visit www.theredhouse.org