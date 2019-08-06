Franklin Stage Company Presents Art Opening DRAWING EXERCISES by Richard Friedberg

Franklin Stage Company hosts an art opening presenting the sculptures of Richard Friedberg titled "drawing exercises" on Sunday, August 11 from 2-4 pm with show through September 1 in Chapel Hall, Franklin, NY.

Born in 1943, and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, Richard Friedberg attended Antioch College and Yale University. In 1968, the artist moved to New York City to make sculpture and teach Fine Arts at Hunter College. His first one-man show occurred the following year at the Tibor de Nagy Gallery and his work has been shown in galleries throughout the United States and Europe. In addition to Hunter College, Richard has taught at the California Institute of the Arts and at Fairleigh Dickinson University. Mr. Friedberg lives and works at his studio in Upstate New York.

"This group of structures, while thoroughly contemporary, slyly evokes the spiritual dynamism of Bernini's Baroque Italy." said FSC's curator Jack Siman."We're thrilled to bring Richard's work to FSC, " added FSC Co-Artistic director Patricia Buckley. "These are stunning pieces."

Mr. Friedberg described "drawing exercises" in this way: "As a practice I make my larger sculptures directly and intuitively. But from time to time, I find myself working out some of my ideas at a smaller scale in a variety of materials: paperboard, wood, cloth, and anything else I have at hand. The constructions in this show are part of that group of maquettes. These "drawing" exercises, allow me to work with more immediacy in exploring forms and structures and thinking through ideas. Most of these studies are left as is but some, as in this exhibit, have been further developed at the smaller scale in metals and epoxy. "

The show opens on August 11 and runs through September 1 in Chapel Hall, located at 25 Institute Street, Franklin, NY. The opening is free to the public. For more information, visit www.franklinstagecompany.org.





