Franklin Stage Company Announces 2019 Summer Season

The Franklin Stage Company, Delaware County's renowned classical summer theater, announces the lineup of their 23nd season, with performances produced and presented from July 4th weekend through Labor Day.

"We're so excited to bring this amazingly diverse and engaging season to the Western Catskills," said Leslie Noble, Co-Artistic Director of the theater, "History, comedy, drama, puppetry, and music are all components of the season-there's something for everyone!"

The season will open July 5th with Horsetale from NYC's Hit the Lights! Theater Company. Inspired by tall tales, Looney Tunes, and the soundscape of the American frontier, this sly, funny, and visually engaging epic features live music, shadow puppetry and plenty of fun. "We're so thrilled to bring this innovative new company to FSC straight from a residency at Manhattan's New Victory Theater," added Buckley. "We can't wait to introduce our audience to this wonderful group and their work."

For its second offering, FSC will stage award-winning playwright Kyle Bass's stunning new play Possessing Harriet. Set in 1839, it is inspired by the true escape of Harriet Powell, a young, enslaved woman who slips away from a hotel in Syracuse, NY. Finding temporary safe harbor with famed abolitionist Gerrit Smith, she is introduced to his young cousin, Elizabeth Cady (later the famous suffragette), and the two women embark on a conversation that will irrevocably change both their lives. Next up is local favorite, Catskill Puppet Theater, with their original production, The Willow Girl, a wonderful blend of humor, mystery, drama and magical effects. The show is accompanied by original and traditional fiddle music and will delight children of all ages. FSC's second full production is the classic Canadian musical Billy Bishop Goes to War, which tells the true story of a young underachiever who is drafted to fight in WWI and becomes the greatest airman of his generation. In FSC's closing show, Feeding the Dragon, Sharon Washington plays nearly 20 characters in a story of growing up in the custodial apartment of a Manhattan library, where her father toils night and day to load the fiery furnace with coal. Shrouded in family mystery, the piece boldly examines how the power of forgiveness and a love of the written word can help battle dragons of all kinds.

This season, FSC will also produce two visual art shows, one featuring the work of Jody Isaacson, and the other showcasing the sculptures of Richard Friedberg.

The Franklin Stage Company season will run from July 5 through September 1 at Chapel Hall, 25 Institute Street in Franklin, NY. Please note all evening shows have a curtain time of 7:30 pm. Possessing Harriet and Billy Bishop Goes to War will also have 3:00 pm Saturday matinees. General Seating. Admission is free-suggested donation is $20 per person. For reservations, visit franklinstagecompany.org or call 607-829-3700.

Programming at the Franklin Stage Company is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You