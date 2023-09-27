Fort Salem Studio Unveils 2023-2024 Dance Classes with Esteemed Instructors

Classes Begin October 8-14, 2023.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

Fort Salem Studio, the educational branch of Fort Salem Theater, is thrilled to welcome new and returning students to its vibrant dance classes commencing the week of October 8-14, 2023. Located within the historic Central House at 224 S Main St, Salem, NY 12865, Fort Salem Studio offers a diverse array of classes tailored to participants of all ages and levels of experience.

Returning to teach is teacher Susi Thomas. With a remarkable career spanning continents, Susi brings a wealth of experience to her role as a dance instructor. Having made her professional debut at the Ashcroft Theater in the UK at the age of 12, Susi went on to earn her BA in Dance from the University of Surrey. Her professional journey led her to establish her own Dance and Theatre company, Charlie's Works, in London. Susi's choreographic expertise has graced renowned companies including Tommy Hilfiger and British Airways. Since her arrival in the States, she has choreographed and produced shows for esteemed organizations such as Adirondack Childrens Troupe, Salem Central School, and Fort Salem Theater, among others. Beyond the studio, Susi is an active member of the Chamber of Commerce and an integral part of the Salem community through ventures like Jacko's Corner and The Susi Shoes Dancers, a group committed to enriching the lives of young people.

New to Fort Salem Studio this year is instructor Mikayla Schaefer. Mikayla is a versatile and accomplished dance teacher with a rich background in both performance and education. Holding a B.A. in Theatre & Performance with a concentration in acting and a Playwriting Minor from SUNY Purchase College's prestigious Conservatory of Theatre Arts, Mikayla brings a unique interdisciplinary approach to her teaching. Her extensive training at SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Dance, alongside distinguished mentors, has provided her with a solid foundation in various dance forms. Mikayla's dedication and talent have earned her accolades, including the coveted 1st place national title at Royal Dance Competition. Additionally, her exceptional stage presence and performance skills have been showcased in a range of productions, including iconic works such as West Side Story and Footloose. Beyond the stage, Mikayla has graced the silver screen, contributing memorable performances in award-winning films.

Fort Salem Studio offers an array of classes including Ballet/Tap Combo, Ballet Basics, Jazz/Hip Hop, and Teen Jazz & Contemporary. Classes are invoiced in 8-week sessions at $96, with a $35 enrollment fee per family (waived for siblings) due at the time of registration. Enrolling and paying before October 6th entitles students to a complimentary Fort Salem Studio t-shirt.

For more information and registration details, visit www.FortSalem.com/studio



