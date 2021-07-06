Forestburgh Playhouse Celebrates 75 Years With The Diamond Anniversary Revue

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary as "The Miracle of the Forest," Forestburgh Playhouse, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Franklin Trapp, presents The Diamond Anniversary Revue, celebrating its 75th Anniversary with performances from July 6 - 11 on the Playhouse Mainstage.

Directed and Choreographed by Chaz Wolcott (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Me and My Girl, Kiss Me Kate, Crazy For You and Mary Poppins), with musical direction by T.C. Kincer, the revue features the 2021 Resident Company: John Zamborsky, Liat Shuflita, Collin Hancock, Anthony DaSilva, Sydney Krauth, Andrew Faria, Logan Gray Saad, Susana Wickstrom, Crystal Renee Wright, Renell Taylor, Elise Shangold and Ethan Van Slyke.

For 75 years, talented artists have been creating fabulous theatre memories for Playhouse Patrons. It's time to celebrate the joy and zest of musical theatre in the Forestburgh Playhouse. In this originally conceived musical revue, audiences will be treated to some of the best songs and dances from Playhouse history. Our Resident Company will perform the hits of the Playhouse! With amazing vocals and dazzling choreography, celebrate the legacy of the Forestburgh Playhouse! Over 20 Forestburgh Playhouse musicals are represented, including Crazy For You, Hairspray, RENT, Rock of Ages, La Cage aux Folles, HAIR, Cabaret, 42nd Street, Hello, Dolly!, Chicago and Fiddler on the Roof.

The creative team for The Diamond Anniversary Revue includes Andy Hudson (Orchestrations), Steven Velasquez (Scenic Designer), Ethan Steimel (Lighting Designer), Rachel Kolb (Sound Designer), Nicole Wilkowski (Costume Designer), Lorelei Davis (Properties Mistress), Caroline B. Jackson (Production Stage Manager, Michaela Nelson (Assistant Stage Manager).

Performances: Tuesday - Saturday at 8:00pm, Matinees: Wednesdays at 2:00pm and Sunday at 3:00pm.

The Forestburgh Playhouse and Tavern have created safety guidelines and protocols as dictated by the CDC and New York State Department of Health and are monitoring updates constantly. These guidelines consider every aspect of safety that concerns both patrons and staff at events hosted by the Playhouse and Tavern. All staff members will be fully vaccinated and have necessary PPE during events and have been thoroughly trained in safety guidelines and protocols.

Patrons will be required to acknowledge/certify that they have been fully vaccinated 2 weeks prior to attending the Playhouse and show proof of vaccination.

Patrons (all of which are vaccinated) are welcome to wear masks on the property. The Playhouse can provide masks upon request. Sanitizing stations will be available throughout the property. All ticket-holders will receive guidelines and protocols prior to arrival. Forestburgh's safety policies are available on the company's website at https://www.fbplayhouse.org/policies.