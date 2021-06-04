Finger Lakes Opera Announces Return to In Person Performances This Summer

After 16 months of dark halls and no applause, Finger Lakes Opera will sing again, live and in person. All of its programs will be outdoors this summer and tickets will go on sale in stages. The first two performances, Summer Scenes and The Three Little Pigs, to be staged in Canandaigua, are available for sale/ticket registration now. Opera HITS! and the summer highlight, Finger Lakes Opera's mainstage production of The Barber of Seville, to be staged at Center Stage Amphitheater, will go on sale in late June.

FLO will be following NYS/CDC guidelines for Covid-19. These guidelines include:

1. Patrons must show proof of either full vaccination or a negative PCR Covid-19 test (taken within 72 hours).2. Patrons who are not vaccinated but show proof of a negative test must wear masks. Those required to wear masks may remove them to eat and drink but must put them back on once done eating.3. Patrons who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks.

These guidelines will be updated according to NYS/CDC protocols.

Each of the shows listed below has its own unique offering from the rustically beautiful setting of Lincoln Hill Farms , where a limited number of people will be treated to the astounding talents of the 2021 Tomita Young Artists as they perform under the stars, to the much needed laughter sure to be had at Maxion Stage with the family fun staging of Three Little Pigs.

At the end of July and into early August, Finger Lakes Opera will move to Center Stage Amphitheater in Perinton. Audiences will have the opportunity to purchase tickets (at the end of June) in pods of two and four for Opera HITS! which showcases the 2021 Tomita Young Artist singers accompanied by the FLO orchestra, AND, for the grand finale - the greatest comedic opera of all time and undoubtedly the perfect tonic for what has been for many - a devastatingly difficult 16 months.

Learn more at https://www.fingerlakesopera.org/2021-season.html.