FROM DARKNESS A MORNING GLORY Comes to Rochester Fringe Festival

The Rochester Fringe Festival will present the United States premiere of From Darkness a Morning Glory. Starring Oscar Olivo with live music and vocals by Elsa Saade, and featuring Amy Trompetter on Sunday, the show is being presented in cooperation with the Goethe-Institut New York. It will be in the Spiegelgarden (located at One Fringe Place – on the corner of Main and Gibbs Streets, across from Eastman Theatre) on Saturday, September 14 at 6:00 PM and Sunday, September 15 at 2:30PM. It is FREE and open to all ages.

In this “puppet road trip,” New York native Olivo has moved to Berlin but embarks on a quest to return to New York to visit Rochester and show his appreciation to the Eastman Kodak Company – the company that has helped him preserve memories across the globe. But his pal Amy sees the post-industrial landscape differently. The friends head to Rochester with hope, but what will they find? From Darkness a Morning Glory debuted at the Osten Festival in Wolfen, Germany, in June 2024.

Says Erica Fee, Rochester Fringe Festival Producer and CEO, “We were thrilled to work with the Osten Festival in Wolfen, Germany on this unique show! With Wolfen as the home of AGFA, the former film company, and Rochester as home to Kodak, we thought it was a natural fit.”

The show is presented with support from the Goethe-Institut, the globally active cultural institution of the Federal Republic of Germany, which advocates for understanding between Germany, Europe and the world. “Fostering cultural exchange between the U.S. and Germany is at the heart of our mission,” explains Dr. Jörg Schumacher, Executive Director of the Goethe-Institut New York, “We are proud to support this exciting artistic project, which draws from the intertwined history of color film production in Rochester, NY, and the German city of Bitterfeld-Wolfen. Let’s explore our shared history and its legacies, while discovering fresh ideas for the future.”

The full 2024 Rochester Fringe Festival program can be found at rochesterfringe.com where tickets are also available for all events.

The festival is supported by a grant from Empire State Development, and I LOVE NY/New York State's Division of Tourism, awarded through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

