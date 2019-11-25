Eve Plumb to Star in KRIS KRINGLE THE MUSICAL at Proctors Theater

Kris Kringle The Musical has announced the full cast for its upstate New York production in Schenectady next month featuring celebrity narrator Eve Plumb. Kris Kringle The Musical is created by Maria Ciampi (original story, book and additional lyrics), Tim Janis (music, lyrics and original orchestrations), Angelo Natalie (music and lyrics), and Frank Galgano and Matt Castle (orchestrations). The Schenectady production is directed by Frank Galgano and choreographed by Jaimie Selke, with Matt Castle serving as music director. Kris Kringle The Musical will be performed December 14-15 at Proctors (432 State Street) in Schenectady, NY; Proctors.org.

In addition to Eve Plumb ("The Brady Bunch") as Aunty Sugarplum, the show will feature a standout cast of Broadway regulars and industry veterans, including Ashley Chiu (Off-Broadway's KPOP) as Garland Pie, Vivienne Cleary (Off Bway's Once Upon a Mattress) as Ms. Horn, Ron DeStefano (Lincoln Center) as Sky Banner, Elizabeth Ward Land (Broadway's Memphis) as Grandma Kringle, Aveena Sawyer (National Tour of Something Rotten!) as Tinselle Splade, Kyle Sherman (Off-Broadway's Ordinary Days) as Kris Kringle, Christopher Shyer (Broadway's Mamma Mia) as Roy G. Reedy, Jason Simon (Lincoln Center's Show Boat) as Santa Claus, Gerianne Pérez (Broadway's In Transit) as Evelyn Noël, Nick Varricchino (Atlantis Theatrical's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Elmer Elf, and Rema Webb (Broadway's The Color Purple, The Lion King) as Mrs. Claus.

The ensemble features Quentin Avery Brown, Marjorie Failoni (Broadway's Escape to Margaritaville), Melissa Jones (Beauty and the Beast National Tour), and Jose Luaces (Broadway's A Christmas Story).

In addition, Kris Kringle The Musical will boast an all-star creative team, including puppetry by Rick Lyon, who created puppets for the Tony Award winning "Best Musical" Avenue Q; lighting design by Tony Award-winner Jeff Croiter; sound design by Emmy Award-winner Matt Kraus; and projections by Drama Desk nominee John Narun.

Kris Kringle The Musical is a brand-new, wholly original Christmas musical for the whole family that reveals the untold story of Kris Kringle. Discover what happens when an evil toy company CEO crosses paths with a young, jobless toymaker whose family name carries a curse with the power to destroy Christmas. From the top of the world in the North Pole, Kris Kringle teams up with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the beautiful Evelyn Noël, a band of hilarious Apprentices and Elves, and magical Toys to remind us what Christmas is really all about - love, hope, and finding a family in the most unlikely of places.

Kris Kringle The Musical has a magnificent score and memorable songs (including "Unwrap the Christmas Magic," "Beautiful," "My North Star," "Something Wonderful in You" and "Green Suede Shoes"), destined to become holiday classics. In February 2018, a Studio Cast Recording was released, starring Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies) and Nikki Renée Daniels (Porgy and Bess; The Book of Mormon), with Janine La Manna (Seussical), Kim Crosby (Into the Woods) and Mary Stout (Beauty and the Beast).

Kris Kringle The Musical made its New York City debut at The Town Hall in November 2017, and was originally narrated by Tony Award nominee, Cathy Rigby.

Eve Plumb started her acting career at age 6, performing in many commercials en route to epic stardom in the 1970s. She is most known for television roles including recent appearances on Crashing, Blue Bloods, The Path, Grease Live, Army Wives and, of course, as the iconic middle sister, Jan Brady, on The Brady Bunch. Plumb has also had key roles in TV movies such as Dawn: Portrait of A Teenage Runaway and Little Women.

Also an accomplished painter, Plumb's stage credits include off-Broadway appearances in Nora and Delia Ephron's Love, Loss, And What I Wore, Unbroken Circle and Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage as well as regional theatre work throughout the United States. Recent film appearances include Blue Ruin (Winner Cannes Directors' Fortnight, Sundance Spotlight Festival, Independent Spirit nominee) and Monsoon. TV audiences saw a new side of Plumb - who studied improv comedy at The Groundlings School in Los Angeles - when she shared her love for home renovation and restoration on A Very Brady Renovation on HGTV.

Keenan-Bolger called Kris Kringle The Musical "[a] holiday musical for a new generation-a gorgeous score paired with a heartwarming tale of family and forgiveness." During the 2019 holiday season at Proctors, Kris Kringle will further attest that it is indeed a holiday treat for a new generation by the use, for the first time, of enchanting projections to heighten the storytelling experience.

Tickets for Kris Kringle The Musical range from $20-$60 for Saturday, December 14 at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sunday, December 15 at 2:00 PM. Tickets are available at the Box Office at Proctors, 432 State Street, Schenectady; by phone at (518) 346-6204; and online at proctors.org.





