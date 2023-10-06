Emerson String Quartet Concludes Run With 'Grand Finale' Concert This Month

After 47 years of captivating audiences, the Emerson String Quartet is set to conclude its run as the nation’s premier chamber music ensemble, marking a bittersweet moment in musical history. Their Grand Finale at Stony Brook will be held at the Staller Center for the Arts on October 14, 2023. Following the Grand Finale at the Staller Center, the Quartet will perform the same program at Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Hall, marking their official conclusion to an enthralling journey of sold-out concerts across the globe.

Time dubbed Emerson 'America's greatest quartet,’ a title earned through over 30 acclaimed recordings, nine Grammy awards, the Avery Fisher Prize, and Musical America’s “Ensemble of the Year” award, among a host of other accolades.

Of those remarkable 47 years, 21 were spent right here at Stony Brook University; the Quartet has been the Resident Ensemble of the Stony Brook Music Department since 2002. The Quartet consists of violinists Eugene Drucker and Philip Setzer; Lawrence Dutton, viola; and Paul Watkins, cello. As artists-in-residence, they have generously shared their expertise through numerous masterclasses, enriching the education of young musicians studying at the University. Part of this commitment is fulfilled through the Emerson String Quartet Institute, established within the College of Arts and Sciences at Stony Brook University in the fall of 2017. The Institute provides rigorous training to the university’s top student string quartets. Emerson String Quartet’s presence at Stony Brook has greatly elevated the music department, attracting student musicians from around the world who seek to benefit from the expertise of these renowned artists.

Throughout their nearly five-decade-long career, the Emerson has achieved enormous success, playing on many of the world’s most prestigious stages and collaborating with artists such as Renée Fleming, Barbara Hannigan, Evgeny Kissin, and Emanuel Ax, to name a few. Their Grand Finale will stand as a testament to the Quartet’s enduring excellence and commitment to the field of classical music.

Their final concert will be held at the Staller Center for the Arts in their 1,000-seat theater on October 14, 2023, at 8 p.m. The program consists of Beethoven’s String Quartet in B-flat major, Op. 130 and Schubert’s String Quintet in C Major, Op. 163 will feature David Finckel, Emerson’s original cellist until 2013.

While we bid farewell to the Emerson Quartet as a group, their legacy at Stony Brook and the Staller Center will endure as they continue to offer training and mentorship to students while also performing in various individual concerts and recitals throughout the year as part of the Staller Center’s professional seasons.

“The Emerson String Quartet closes this exciting chapter that has spanned nearly five decades across multiple continents, captivating sold-out venues, including our very own Staller Center. Their significant and lasting contributions to the field of chamber music and to this community are notable and appreciated. They will continue to provide training and mentoring to student string quartets and continue to perform individually in various concerts and recitals throughout the year. We reflect with gratitude on this talented Quartet as their performance schedule concludes.” - Maurie McInnis, President, Stony Brook University

“I have gotten to know each member [of the Quartet], and they are all dear friends. They are as amazing off-stage as they are on. While I’m saddened that this chapter is ending, I am excited about the future. In addition to all five members staying on with the Emerson Institute in our Department of Music, we are excited to present the Emerson Legacy Concert series, featuring Emerson members, as part of our season. Be sure to sign up for our emails if you want to know when the first Emerson Legacy Concert series begin.” - Alan Inkles, Director, Staller Center for the Arts

“The Emerson Quartet has been at Stony Brook for the past twenty-one years and their presence has added tremendously to the quality and reputation of our department. The members of the Quartet are people of enormous vision and integrity. They have established an Emerson Quartet Seminar that provides an unparalleled mentoring experience for our students. They have attracted many young musicians of excellence to our program who have benefited from their wisdom and experience. Even when David Finckel, their great cellist, left the group, he was seamlessly replaced by another magnificent artist, Paul Watkins. As a bonus to the department, although David left the Quartet, he remained at Stony Brook as an important faculty member. Each member of the Emerson String Quartet, Gene Drucker, Phil Setzer, Larry Dutton, and now Paul Watkins, are among the top players of their instruments, as well as devoted and inspirational teachers. We are grateful that they will continue to enrich our program and the University with their presence.” - Gilbert Kalish, Distinguished Professor of Piano, Stony Brook University Department of Music