Eddie Barbash and KASA Quartet Will Perform an Evening of Jazz and Strings at Cooperstown Summer Music Festival

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The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival will present the Caroga Arts Ensemble in a concert featuring saxophonist Eddie Barbash and the KASA Quartet on Tuesday, July 21 at 7 PM at Fenimore Farm and Country Village, Cooperstown, NY.

Saxophonist Eddie Barbash with guitarist Gabe Schnider, bassist Geoff Saunders, and drummer Mark Raudabaugh unite with KASA Quartet from the Caroga Arts Ensemble to breathe new life into the timeless tradition of jazz with strings. The joyous improvisation and swing of Eddie's jazz quartet combined with KASA's lush sound bring the best of both worlds: an octet that will make you shout with joy or bring you to tears. From soulful American roots music to the vibrant rhythms of Mexico, France, and Brazil, this program highlights the works of iconic composers such as Duke Ellington, Claude Debussy, and Roy Orbison, all united by a simple shared theme of timeless melody.

About Eddie Barbash

Eddie Barbash was a founding member of the house band for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and currently tours the world with Cory Wong and the Wongnotes. His unmistakable sound appears on the Oscar and Grammy-winning soundtrack of Soul. Barbash has performed at venues ranging from Carnegie Hall to Madison Square Garden to the Village Vanguard and has headlined the Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and the Umbria Jazz Festival. In 2024 he performed the world premiere of Songs of Nature, a concerto for saxophone and choir by Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Paul Moravec.

About the KASA Quartet

The resident quartet and founding members of the Caroga Arts Ensemble, the KASA Quartet are Grand Prize winners of the Coltman Chamber Music Competition, known for genre-defying performances that fuse classical repertoire with jazz, musical theater, folk, and pop. The quartet has performed and taught at Ravinia, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, and Miami Music Project, and takes pride in creating original arrangements of works by composers including Jacob Collier, Marvin Hamlisch, and George Gershwin. Their debut album, Forever Wild, Volume 1 (2022), features collaborations with Eddie Barbash, among others.

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