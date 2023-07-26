Discover the Cast and Creative Team of BEAUTIFUL at The REV Theatre Company

The REV Theatre Company announces the cast and creative team for the third production of its 65th anniversary season – BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL.

After inspiring audiences with the thrilling narrative of EVITA and illuminating the stage with the whimsical and touching chronicles of the fairytale characters in INTO THE WOODS, The REV proudly welcomes the cast and creative team of the vibrant, highly anticipated musical phenomenon – BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL.

BEAUTIFUL tells the true story of Carole King’s meteoric rise to fame as one of the twentieth century’s foremost singer-songwriters. Set in the vibrant pop industry of the 1960s and early 1970s, and featuring such unforgettable classics as “You’ve Got a Friend”, “One Fine Day”, “So Far Away”, “Take Good Care of My Baby”, “Up on the Roof”, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling”, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow”, and “Natural Woman”, this Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning musical is filled with the songs you remember — and a story you’ll never forget.

Beautiful is directed by Scott Weinstein, with choreography by James Alonzo White and Music Direction by Alan J. Plado. Dan Mullarney is Assistant Music Director and Isabel Perry serves as Associate Director.

The REV is proud to introduce Maggie Kuntz who will lead the cast of BEAUTIFUL as Carole King. Kuntz previously appeared in The Muny’s productions of Footloose, Mary Poppins, and Camelot. The cast also features CJ Eldred (REV: Into the Woods; First Nat’l Tour: Book of Mormon; Off-Broadway: Rock Of Ages, Desperate Measures, Claudio Quest) as Gerry Goffin, Charlotte Maltby (Nat’l Tour: The Sound of Music; Off-Broadway: Starting Here, Starting Now, Icon; Regional: Hairspray and Les Miserables at The Muny) as Cynthia Weil, David R. Gordon (Nat’l Tour: Flashdance, Grease, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Barry Mann, Reed Campbell (REV: South Pacific; Nat’l Tour: Ain’t Too Proud, Nice Work If You Can Get It; Off-Broadway: Important Hats of the Twentieth Century at MTC, Comedy of Errors at the Public) as Don Kirshner, and Joanne Baum (REV: Working, Into the Woods, Neurosis, Les Miserables; Broadway/Nat’l Tour: Bells Are Ringing, Les Miserables, Cats) as Genie Klein.

The ensemble of BEAUTIFUL features Christopher Brasfield, Elaine Cotter, Fatima El-Bashir, Lois Ellise, Arjaye Johnson, Torrey Linder, Nicholas Dion Reese, Chandler Reeves, Crystal Sha’Nae, Ethan Warren, Correy West, and Rhys Williams. Kyra Leeds, Scout Santoro, and Giselle Amarisa Watts are the BEAUTIFUL swings.

The creative team of BEAUTIFUL includes: Scenic Designer Scott Adam Davis, Lighting Designer Jose Santiago, Costume Designer Tiffany Howard, Hair & Makeup Designer Alfonso Annotto, Sound Designer Kevin Heard, and Associate Scenic Designer Laura Valenti. The Production Stage Manager is Laura Jane Collins with Assistant Stage Managers Emma Power and Macy Kunke. Maddie Bavely is the Stage Management Intern.

The REV is experiencing unprecedented demand from Central New York audiences, with over half of the scheduled performances of BEAUTIFUL already sold out. Those who do not yet have tickets are strongly encouraged to call The REV’s box office now to reserve their seats.

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL runs from August 9 – August 29 with a “Pay What You Will” performance on Saturday, August 12 at 8:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased by visiting THEREVTHEATRE.COM or by calling The REV box office at 315-255-1785.

2023 Remaining Season Dates:

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: August 9 – 29

A Chorus Line: – September 21 – October 11

About The REV Theatre Company:

Headquartered in Auburn, NY, The REV Theatre Company is a dynamic arts organization committed to creating theatrical experiences at the highest levels of artistic integrity. It leverages the power of the arts as a tool for entertainment, education, social awareness and cultural development in its community and in the region. The REV Theatre Company is proud to affirm and accelerate its commitment to equality, diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility ensuring that its workforce, stages, and boardroom reflect its dedication to social and racial equality. The REV is situated in the picturesque Finger Lakes wine region of Central New York. Four hours from NYC and situated between Syracuse, Rochester and Ithaca, The REV is one of the largest producing musical theatre organizations in New York State, outside of New York City. Find The REV Theatre Company on Facebook, follow @TheREVTheatreCo on Twitter and Instagram and visit www.TheREVTheatre.com.