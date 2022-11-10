Dickens's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Holiday Boutique Offers Festive Holiday Fun

Visitors can get into the spirit of the holiday season with dramatic performances of Dickens's 'Christmas Carol' at the historic Old Dutch Church in Sleepy Hollow on select weekends in December. Performances take place on Dec. 4, 10-11, 17-18.



After a celebrated fall season performing Irving's 'Legend,' master storyteller Jonathan Kruk, along with musical accompaniment by harpist Erika Lieberman, returns to bring new life to the classic Charles Dickens story of Ebenezer Scrooge, the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, and Tiny Tim in this Historic Hudson Valley production.



At the Holiday Boutique at the Philipsburg Manor Museum Shop, open Fridays-Sundays through December 18, holiday shoppers can browse local wares and support Historic Hudson Valley's educational programs while checking off their entire gift list. Stocked with Hudson Valley-inspired and holiday-themed merchandise-including artisan foods, books about the region, exclusive candles, and handcrafted jewelry-the shelves are full of unique items for everyone that can't be found elsewhere.



Special events throughout the month add to the festive fun. On December 3, visitors can meet with our favorite feline, Philipsburg Manor's barn cat, Ginger. Also December 3, the shop will also have special extended hours through 9pm and visitors can enjoy hot cocoa under the stars in the greenhouse. Stop by on December 4 for a sweet treat at the s'mores bar, or visit on December 10 for gingerbread cookie decorating. And on December 17, toast the season at our holiday tea party. Select events require advanced reservations or tickets.



Tours will also be available at Philipsburg Manor and Union Church on weekends in December through December 18.

Details: Dickens's 'Christmas Carol'

Performances take place at the Old Dutch Church in Sleepy Hollow on December 4, 10-11, 17-18 at 2:30, 3:45, 5pm. (No 2:30pm show on Sunday, December 18.)

Capacity is very limited for Dickens's 'Christmas Carol' and tickets should be purchased in advance at www.hudsonvalley.org or by calling 914-366-6900. Ticket prices are $45 for adults and $40 for children under 18. Historic Hudson Valley recommends the event for ages 10 and up. Members of Historic Hudson Valley receive a 15% per ticket discount.

Tickets are available at hudsonvalley.org.

The Holiday Boutique at Philipsburg Manor

The shop is at the Philipsburg Manor Visitor Center, 381 N. Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, and is open Fridays - Sundays from 9am - 7pm through December 18. The special events schedule is as follows:



• Saturday, December 3, 12:30pm: Meet and Greet with Ginger

Join us for the launch of our latest product line, featuring our barn cat, Ginger! You'll also have the opportunity to meet our favorite feline.

Advanced reservations required, FREE



• Saturday, December 3, 7-9pm: Hot Cocoa Under the Stars

Warm up during your holiday shopping at this one-night-only extended-hours shopping event!

While supplies last, FREE



• Sunday, December 4, 1-3pm: S'mores Bar

Make the day extra sweet by stopping by to make your very own s'more!

While supplies last, FREE



• Saturday, December 10, 12-2pm: Gingerbread Cookie Decorating

Enjoy some festive fun (and satisfy a sweet tooth) when you create some classic cookies with our kit! Each kit includes 2 cookies and all the candy you need to make your gingerbread friend.

Tickets: $5 (Free for Historic Hudson Valley Members)



• Saturday, December 17, 12-2pm: Holiday Tea Party

Get in the holiday spirit as you sip Harney & Son's Holiday Tea and indulge on sweet treats in our greenhouse, which will be all decked out for the season!

Tickets: $5

Tickets and reservations are available at hudsonvalley.org/holiday-boutique

Details: Winter Tours of Philipsburg Manor

In 1750, Philipsburg Manor was home to 23 enslaved individuals known to have lived and labored there. It is the country's first living history museum to focus on the history of northern slavery.



The site will be open for guided tours Saturday-Sunday, December 3-December 18 Tickets are $15 for Adults, $12 for Seniors and Young Adults, and $10 for Children. Tours are free for Historic Hudson Valley Members. Admission is by timed ticket only.



Philipsburg Manor is at 381 North Broadway (Route 9) in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., two miles north of the Tappan Zee Bridge.

Tickets are available at hudsonvalley.org

Details: Winter Tours of Union Church of Pocantico Hills

Union Church was organized as a non-denominational Protestant church in 1915, with John D. Rockefeller among the founders. Over the years, the Rockefeller family commissioned stained-glasses windows by European masters Henri Matisse and Marc Chagall to adorn the unassuming country church.



The site will be open for guided tours Saturday-Sunday, December 3-December 18. Tickets are $9. Tours are free for Historic Hudson Valley Members. Admission is by timed ticket only.



Union Church of Pocantico Hills is at 555 Bedford Road, Tarrytown. Tickets are available at hudsonvalley.org.