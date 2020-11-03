Dan Gasby Joins Bay Street's Board Of Trustees

Mr. Gasby had a successful television sales and production career that began in 1977 at a startup UHF television station, WPTY-TV in Tennessee.

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that Dan Gasby has been elected to the Board of Trustees, effective October 22, 2020. A long-time resident of Sag Harbor and East Hampton, Mr. Gasby is the CEO of the B. Smith retail brand he co-founded with his late wife and business partner, the American chef and lifestyle pioneer, B. Smith. Smith died in 2020 of early onset Alzheimer's disease.

Gasby and Smith's remarkable collaboration included magazines, television shows, restaurants and books. B. Smith 's restaurants were among the first to attract a completely diverse clientele and were popular among celebrity A-listers and high-profile tastemakers in Manhattan, Sag Harbor, and Washington, D.C.

As a spokesperson for Alzheimer's awareness, Gasby works for greater understanding of the enormous challenges facing Alzheimer's caregivers. In 2017, he was instrumental in bringing about the Alzheimer's Semipostal Fundraising stamp and appeared with Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan and The Honorable Elijah E. Cummings for the first day of issue dedication ceremony at John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore. He is a frequent keynote speaker and has collaborated with AARP to present caregiving seminars.

Mr. Gasby had a successful television sales and production career that began in 1977 at a startup UHF television station, WPTY-TV in Tennessee. In 1985, he was an account executive at Gasby King World Entertainment whose accounts included Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and The Oprah Winfrey Show, the three most successful shows in the history of television syndication. He ultimately became Senior Vice President of Marketing at the Advertising Sales Arm of KingWorld. Dan also sits on the Board of The American Brain Foundation and is an advisor to The Able Foundation. Formerly he served on the boards of the International Radio & Television Society Foundation and American University.

"We are thrilled and honored to welcome Dan Gasby to Bay Street's Board of Trustees," says Tracy Mitchell , Executive Director at Bay Street Theater. "He is joining a dedicated and engaged Board and we welcome him as someone who has strong ties in our community, and a record of leadership in his many and varied ventures. His experience and knowledge will be welcome as the Board navigates through these COVID times and into our 30th Anniversary season in 2021."

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

