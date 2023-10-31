Cortland Repertory Theatre to Present Musical Trio TAKE3 for One-Night-Only Concert

Cortland Repertory Theatre will present the regional premiere performance of the internationally acclaimed musical trio TAKE3 for a one-night-only concert. This genre-defying group will be at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson St., Cortland on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $35.00 for adults, $33.00 for seniors (62 and up) and members of the military, and $25.00 for those 21 and under. Groups of 4 can purchase a table for $120.00.

With a flair for the wild and unexpected, TAKE3 brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. Trained at the world's top conservatories, TAKE3 has expanded their repertoire from Bach and Beethoven to include hits from such familiar singers as Justin Bieber and The Beach Boys.

Known for their infectious and down to earth onstage personalities, this threesome leaves their indelible mark on captivated crowds around the country performing their arrangements of top pop hits, Americana, and their signature classical mashups. Past concerts have featured an eclectic mix that includes their interpretations of contemporary classics including Stand by Me, Yellow, Sweet Home Alabama, Despacito and Neil Diamond's America, as well as the rock-a-billy hit Orange Blossom Special, plus Flight of the Bumblebee, Unchained Melody, On The Road Again and the theme songs to Game of Thrones, The Witcher and Pirates of the Caribbean. The group has a successful YouTube following, with videos of their high energy performances.

The trio keeps a busy tour schedule, performing over 60 performances around the globe each season. TAKE3's comedic stories of their journey from scales in conservatory practice rooms to pop music in packed stadiums add to an unforgettable evening of stories and songs.

TAKE3 was created by violinist/vocalist, Lindsay Deutsch, Yanni's featured violin soloist, with whom she has toured throughout most of the 7 continents. Ms. Deutsch began her career as a classical soloist, performing concerts with symphony orchestras around the country. Ms. Deutsch has become an ambassador for the Violins of Hope project, performing on violins saved in the Holocaust in venues around the country. Ms. Deutsch can be heard throughout Netflix's popular show The Witcher and the Hulu series All About Pam.

For more information and to order tickets, visit Click Here, call 800-427-6160 or visit the CRT Box Office at 24-26 Port Watson Street, Monday – Friday from 9:00 – 4:00.