Cortland Repertory Theatre Hosts 9th Annual Fall Fiber Arts Festival

After a year off, Cortland Repertory Theatre is announcing their 9th Annual Little York Fall Fiber Arts Festival, to be held on Saturday and Sunday, October 9 and 10. Are you a knitter, weaver, crafter or want to become one? Are you an early holiday shopper, searching for that perfect one-of-a-kind gift? Are you just looking for a different way to spend a weekend afternoon out of the house? This is the right place!

This fine arts and crafts festival will be held at the Little York Pavilion in Dwyer Memorial Park at 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble. It will be hosted by the Board and Guild of Cortland Repertory Theatre with proceeds benefiting the theater's seasonal expenses.

The festival hours are 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM on Saturday, October 9 and 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 10. Numerous vendors from New York and neighboring states will be in attendance. These artisans offer a wide variety of fiber products for sale, including yarn and knitting supplies, raw wool and roving for spinning, felting supplies and finished products, unique jewelry, hand crafted holiday decorations, and handmade clothing items including sweaters, mittens, scarves, socks, hats and shawls. Also available will be all-natural gift ideas such as pottery, maple products, soaps and lotions, and homemade cheese and fudge.

Vendors will include representatives from: Ancient Threads Farm, B Bowls, Dan Tracy Designs, European Sheepskins, Ewe-Wooly Yarn Co., Fat Yellow Dog Farm, Felt Goods, Glory Felt, Jake's Gouda Cheese (Sat. only), Knit Buffalo, LLC (Sat. only), Larrabee Farms, Lochan Mor Farm, Marion Lutz, Namaste Knolls Fiber Arts, Otter Lake Farm & Fiber, Peartree Farm, Re Form It ee, S & S Syrup, Spinners Hill, Story Spun Yarns, Trinity Farm, Twisted Wool, Vegetarian Viking LLC, West Creek Family Farm, Wind Song Farm and Woodland Cottage.

There is a $5.00 entrance fee to benefit CRT. Youth 12 years and under are admitted free of charge. The CRT Guild will have a refreshment counter available with snacks, coffee and other warm beverages as well as light lunch offerings including hot dogs, sandwiches and a wide variety of soups. Facial masks will be required of all attendees and social distancing protocols will be in place. Additionally, an air filtration system will be operating on the second floor inside the theatre.

Whether you are looking for projects for yourself or searching for one-of-a-kind gifts for your friends and family to make for an exciting holiday season, this festival is sure to have something for everyone. Plus, you can support your favorite local theatre in the process! For more information, call Cortland Repertory Theatre at 607-753-6161 or visit the CRT website at www.cortlandrep.org.