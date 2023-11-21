Cortland Rep Downtown Announces December Holiday Events

Cortland Repertory Theater Downtown, located at 24-26 Port Watson Street, Cortland is the place to be this holiday season. From November 30 through New Years Eve, CRT's schedule is chock-full of shows and events for all ages.

Santa's volunteer elves (CRT's Board and Guild members, as well as members of the community) are currently decorating the Grand Hall from top to bottom in preparation for the festivities. CRT's holiday schedule includes:

• Cocktails with Santa: Thursday, November 30, 7PM–9PM. A new event on CRT's schedule, this special evening is reserved for those folks without children but who still would like to take a stroll through the holiday display while enjoying a beer or glass of wine, snap some Christmas card selfies, and even visit with Santa. A beer/wine cash bar will be available, and CRT volunteers will be on hand to take phone-photos for visitors. Photos with Santa himself are $10.00 each and will be emailed over the next week. On-the-spot printing is available for an additional $10.00. Well-behaved pets for Santa photos are also welcome at this time. Admission is just $1.00 per person.

• Holiday Photos in Santa's Winter Wonderland: Friday, December 1 from 6PM-8:30PM; Saturday, December 2 from 10AM–12PM & 2PM-4PM, and Sunday, December 3 from 1PM-3PM. Now in its 7th year, CRT has expanded this festive weekend to include a Friday night timeframe to meet with Santa. Admission is just $1.00 per person; photos with Santa are $10.00 per arrangement and will be emailed during the following week. On-the-spot photo printing is available for an additional $10.00. Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the many “selfie-spots”. Free face-painting, and milk and cookies will be available. Mrs. Claus will be on hand, with coloring and ornament-making for kids.

• CRT's Holiday Brunch Fundraiser: Saturday, December 9, 11AM – 2PM. CRT's Board of Directors will again host the theatre's 2nd Annual Holiday Brunch Fundraiser. Enjoy a delicious brunch from M&D Deli, bid on unique silent auction baskets, scoop up holiday spirits in wine grab bags, and enjoy a one-hour concert by Lisa Rock and “A Carpenters Christmas”. Tickets are sold as tables of 4 for $150.00.

• Lisa Rock and “A Carpenters Christmas'': Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, December 10 at 2PM: Based on the music of The Carpenters' two holiday albums and variety shows, this “trip down memory lane” holiday concert features “Merry Christmas Darling”, the jazzy “Santa Claus is Comin' to Town” and many more. Adults: $35.00. Seniors (62 and up)/Military: $33.00. 21 and under: $25.00. Groups of 4: $120.00.

• Third Thursday Trivia: December 21 at 7:00PM: Hosted by Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson. This monthly “mini-fundraiser” includes six trivia rounds of five questions each, with various topics including pop culture, movies, literature, history and this month, the holidays. Admission is $5.00 per person; teams may be comprised of up to 4 people. Prizes are presented for each round, with a grand prize for the evening. A beer/wine cash bar will be available, and free snacks are offered.

• 7th Annual “Dancin' Thru the Decades” New Year's Eve Community Dance: Sunday, December 31, 9:00PM – 12:30AM. CRT invites one and all to dance in the New Year at this family-friendly event. The CRT DJ plays the ultimate dance mix of the greatest tunes from the 60's to today. A beer/wine cash bar will be available. Tickets: $10.00 in advance, $15.00 at the door. Kids under 12 are free.

Advance tickets for most events may be purchased from the theatre's website CortlandRep.org, by calling 800-427-6160, or by visiting the CRT Box Office at 24-26 Port Watson Street, Cortland. The Box Office hours are Monday – Friday from 9:00 – 4:00 and on Saturdays from noon – closing when a performance is scheduled for that evening. Please note that there is a 4% convenience charge for all credit card orders; this fee is waived for cash, check and gift card payments.