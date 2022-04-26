Cortland Rep Brings SWINGTIME Featuring Jazz Pianist Judy Carmichael

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown brings the "Swing" to Spring on Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 pm with "SWING TIME" with jazz pianist JUDY CARMICHAEL. An exciting night of popular music, "Swingtime" is a celebration of the Great American Songbook and swing era music. This amazing one-night-only concert will be held at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street, in Cortland. Tickets are $30.00 each. A beer/wine cash bar will be available.

Internationally renowned Grammy nominated pianist/vocalist Judy Carmichael is considered one of the leading interpreters of stride and swing piano. Count Basie nicknamed her "Stride," because of the command with which she plays this technically and physically demanding jazz piano style. A native Californian now residing in NYC, Judy has toured for the United States Information Agency throughout India, Portugal, Brazil and Singapore. In 1992 Ms. Carmichael was the first jazz musician sponsored by the United States Government to tour China. The musician that critics have referred to as "astounding, flawless and captivating" (The New York Times), she has played in a variety of venues from Carnegie Hall to the Peggy Guggenheim Museum in Venice (the first concert ever presented by the museum) to programs with Joel Grey, Michael Feinstein, Steve Ross and the Smothers Brothers. In addition, Ms. Carmichael has done comic skits and performed her music on radio and TV and performed private recitals for everyone from Rod Stewart and Robert Redford to President Clinton and Gianni Agnelli.

Ms. Carmichael is one of a handful of musicians who approach jazz from a perspective of its entire history. She explores the music deeply, infusing it with a "fresh, dynamic interpretation of her own" (Washington Post). She has served on a variety of music panels at the National Endowment for the Arts and is one of the few jazz pianists honored as a Steinway Artist. She has been included in a number of jazz anthologies and is listed in Who's Who in the East, Who's Who in Finance and Industry in America, Who's Who in American Woman, American Women in Jazz, Who's Who in the World, as well as the Encyclopedia of Jazz. She has been featured on National Public Radio's Morning Edition, Entertainment Tonight and multiple features on CBS' Sunday Morning.

CRT administration notes that, in accordance with the CDC and New York State, CRT Downtown's COVID policies have been adjusted. Vaccination cards are not required, and facial masks are encouraged but not required. CRT reserves the right to change these polices at any time without advance notice. The theatre also reminds patrons that all CRT facilities have upgraded the air circulation and filtration systems to the MERV-13 standard. AtmosAir Solutions bi-polar ionization technology has been installed in all HV/AC systems with technology that suppresses airborne and surface microorganisms and pathogens including viruses (COVID and others), bacteria, and mold. CRT Administration asks patrons who are feeling ill to please stay home. If unable to attend a CRT Downtown performance for which tickets have been purchased, please call the CRT Box Office to discuss ticket options.

To reserve tickets for "Swingtime with Judy Carmichael", call the CRT Box Office at 800-427-6160. Spring Box Office hours are Mon-Fri 9:00-4:00, and Saturdays from noon to closing when a performance is scheduled for that evening. Tickets are also available 24 hours a day at www.cortlandrep.org or may be purchased in person at CRT Downtown during Box Office hours. Tickets for CRT's 50th Anniversary summer season at the Little York Pavilion in Preble will go on sale May 23. Summer subscriptions, flex-passes and gift certificates are available now.