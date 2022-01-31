Cortland Rep Announces Winter/Spring Season At CRT Downtown

Cortland Repertory Theatre is announcing a full line-up of shows and events for the winter and spring at CRT Downtown, their performing arts facility located at 24-26 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Admission prices vary per event, and a beer/wine cash bar will be available at most events. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800-427-6160, visiting the box office, or online at CortlandRep.org.

CRT plans to continue with their Covid safety policies and practices. All patrons must show proof of Covid vaccination and a photo ID at the door and facial masks must be worn when moving around the building, including in the lobby, at the bar or visiting the rest rooms. Masks are encouraged to be worn when seated, except when actively eating or drinking. Seating will continue to be socially distanced, allowing more space in between each 4-person seating "pod". All CRT staff, volunteers and performers have been vaccinated.

THIRD THURSDAY TRIVIA NIGHTS, hosted by CRT Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson, return monthly for the winter and spring. At 7:00 PM on February 17, March 17 and April 21, trivia buffs in teams of up to 4 people will be challenged to six rounds of five questions each in a wide range of topics. Prizes are awarded for each round and one Grand Prize is presented for the evening. Admission is $5.00 per person for this "Fun"d raiser.

Direct from New York City, stand-up COMEDIAN Tom Ryan offers some much needed laughs in the middle of a Central New York winter on Saturday, February 19 at 7:30 PM. A performing comic since he was 10 years old, Tom has appeared on Showtime, A&E, Comedy Central and three times on Late Night with David Letterman. He has served as the opening act for Larry the Cable Guy and entertainment giants Jerry Seinfeld, Tim Allen, Dennis Miller, Aretha Franklin, BB King, Natalie Cole and many more. A clean "PG" rated comic, he can currently be heard on Sirius XM Radio comedy channels. Tickets are $25.00.

In late February and early March, CRT Downtown's Grand Hall will focus the spotlight on some of Cortland's best visual artists with CREATIVE CORTLAND: A Community Visual Arts Gallery. This year's theme is "Awakening" and the exhibition will offer a platform of artistic expression and imaginative persistence. Featured artists Crystal Lyon, Molly Reagan, Ashe Martin and David Fransico will be in-person painting pop-up murals at the Gallery Opening on Friday, February 25 from 5:00-8:00 pm and at the First Friday event on March 4 from 5:00-8:00 pm. The gallery will be open for viewing from February 25 - March 6 on Saturdays & Sundays from Noon - 5:00 pm, and on Monday-Fridays from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm. Admission to the Grand Opening is $10.00 and other times free with a suggested donation of $5.00.

On Saturday, March 12 at 7:30 PM, CRT welcomes back Cortland's own "American Idol" Adam Lee Decker, who performed with his trio, last summer outside at the Pavilion. This time, Adam brings in his 4-person acapella group TRANSIT. Blending the vocal talents of singers who have been involved in vocal music scene for more than 10 years, this amazing group performs completely with their own voices, with no instrumentation. This concert is sure to surprise anyone who has not experienced acapella singing in person and will amaze those who have! Tickets are $30.00.

After a St. Patrick's Trivia Night on March 17, the CRT Guild's annual mystery dinner theatre returns on March 19, 25 and 26 after a two-year absence. This year, the Acme Mystery Company presents HOMESTYLE HOMICIDE: THE FREAGAN FAMILY REUNION. It's time again for the annual family reunion and the whole Freagan family will be there! Attendees are advised to watch their step through the cow paddie this year, though. Pa Freagan is about to lose the farm to a no good snake, Beauregard Hogwallerin, and when the family finds out, somebody could end up on the barbecue! Doors open at 6:30 pm; catering will be by M&D Deli. Seating is available at small tables for parties of 2 - 4, and at larger tables for parties of 5 - 8. Tickets are $55.00 per person, including dinner, dessert, coffee and show.

After tackling Christmas, Halloween and Valentine's Day, that irrepressible nun returns to CRT with SISTER'S EASTER CATECHISM: WILL MY BUNNY GO TO HEAVEN? With two performances on Saturday, April 16 at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm, Sister answers all your questions like "Why isn't Easter the same day every year like Christmas?" and "What part of my chocolate bunny should I eat first?" Part classroom, part pageant, and wHOLY hysterical, this latest of the sinfully funny Late Nite Catechism series unearths the origins of Easter bunnies, eggs, baskets, and those yummy Easter Peeps. Classroom participation is a must; attendees are invited to strap on their Easter bonnet and join in the fun! Tickets are $30.00.

Another Trivia Night takes place on April 21, followed by a unique concert on Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 PM: THE CLAUDE BOLLING JAZZ EXPERIENCE. An exciting concert experience for fans of both jazz and classical music, this Binghamton-based quintet performs Bolling's most beloved hits. Claude Bolling was a French jazz pianist, composer and arranger who was noted for his "crossover" collaborations with classical musicians; his top-selling album Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano Trio with French flutist Jean-Pierre Rampal created a mix of Baroque elegance with modern swing. The album was so popular that it stayed in the US Billboard Top 40 for 530 weeks (roughly ten years!) This unique evening of exciting music includes Bolling's Flute and Jazz Piano Suite No. 1 & 2, California Suite, Guitar & Jazz Piano Concerto, Jazz a la francaise, Cross over US.A. and the Picnic Suite. The group features Jeffrey Wahl on woodwinds, John Isenberg on piano, Burt Mueller on guitar, Tyler Vallet on Bass, and Brad Nemcek on drums. Tickets are $20.00

CRT teams up with another local performance group "Team Belly Set Go" to present A NIGHT OF BURLESQUE on Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30 at 7:30 PM. This group is Cortland's own belly-dance school that focuses its participants on becoming comfortable in their own bodies, finding their authentic voices, and unleashing their wild side. This night is a celebration of performances that are slightly off-the-beaten-path and is sure to astound and entertain the viewers! Because of the adult nature of the show, this performance is limited to ages 18 and up. Tickets are $20.00.

On Friday, May 6 at 7:30 pm, laughs return to CRT Downtown with a visit from the brilliant stand-up COMEDIAN KEITH BARANY. This former NYC native, now living in Utah (!) has a "fresh, original, comic voice" and has been called "the wittiest comic working today"! Keith has worked as a TV writer for Seinfeld, The Jimmy Kimmel Show and the Emmys, and has been the comedy headliner on 9 overseas US military tours. A steady performer in Vegas, Keith has appeared at the Stardust, Excalibur and Caesar's to name a few, and appeared with Jerry Seinfeld, Joan Rivers, Ray Romano and Jon Stewart. Tickets are $25.00.

CRT wraps up their spring season with a bang on Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 pm with SWING TIME with jazz pianist JUDY CARMICHAEL. This exciting night of popular music is a celebration of the Great American Songbook and swing era music. From Carnegie Hall in New York to The Guggenheim Museum in Venice, to the Arondale Castle in England and Castle Fraser in Scotland, Judy is considered one of the leading interpreters of stride and swing piano. Count Basie nicknamed her "Stride," because of the command with which she plays this physically demanding jazz piano style. She is a Steinway Artist and Grammy-nominated pianist/singer-songwriter and has been featured on Entertainment Tonight, CBS's Sunday Morning, and NPR's Morning Edition. This amazing, family-friendly (and encouraged!) performance features Judy's interpretations of I Got Rhythm, Why Can't You Behave, Honeysuckle Rose, as well as her own soulful, witty compositions. Tickets are $30.00

For more information on any of these shows or events, please visit CortlandRep.org. Tickets for most shows are available for purchase online at the theatre's website, by calling 800-427-6160 or by visiting CRT Downtown at 24-26 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Winter/Spring hours are Mon-Fri 9:00 - 4:00, and on Saturdays from noon - closing when a performance is scheduled for that evening. Tickets for the summer season of productions at the Little York Pavilion will go on sale May 23.