Composers Concordance to Present THE ART OF THE ART SONG Featuring Soprano Ljiljana Winkler

On Friday, December 2nd at 8pm at Greenwich House, Composers Concordance will present a concert program that propels an age-old compositional form into the 21st Century. The Art of the Art Song features soprano Ljiljana Winkler, of the German group Formation Solenne, as she interprets songs from nine of today's most dynamic composers, writing under the influence of numerous contemporary styles and texts.

Ljiljana joins CompCord Ensemble: violinist Lynn Bechtold, oboist Katie Scheele, trumpeter Peter Oswald, pianist Jai Jeffryes, electric guitarist / conductor Gene Pritsker, and conductor Charles Coleman on a program of art songs composed by Aaron Alter, Kitty Brazelton, Benjamin Louis Brody, Luis Andrei Cobo, Dan Cooper, Eugene W. McBride, Gene Pritsker, Will Rowe, Marina Vesic, and Joseph Waters. Gene Pritsker's overKyll II, based on a poem by Anton Humpe; Aaron Alter's Fire and Sleet and Candlelight, based on a poem by Elinor Wylie; Dan Cooper's Little Water Drops, based on Shakespeare; Eugene W. McBride's There You Are, Here I Am, dedicated to the people of Ukraine; and Kitty Brazelton's Leaving, dedicated to CompCord founder Joseph Pehrson, are among the featured compositions.

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook Page.

Performance Details:



Friday, December 2nd, 2022 @ 8pm

Greenwich House

46 Barrow St, NYC