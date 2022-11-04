Composers Concordance to Present THE ART OF THE ART SONG Featuring Soprano Ljiljana Winkler
Winkler interprets songs from nine of today's most dynamic composers, writing under the influence of numerous contemporary styles and texts.
On Friday, December 2nd at 8pm at Greenwich House, Composers Concordance will present a concert program that propels an age-old compositional form into the 21st Century. The Art of the Art Song features soprano Ljiljana Winkler, of the German group Formation Solenne, as she interprets songs from nine of today's most dynamic composers, writing under the influence of numerous contemporary styles and texts.
Ljiljana joins CompCord Ensemble: violinist Lynn Bechtold, oboist Katie Scheele, trumpeter Peter Oswald, pianist Jai Jeffryes, electric guitarist / conductor Gene Pritsker, and conductor Charles Coleman on a program of art songs composed by Aaron Alter, Kitty Brazelton, Benjamin Louis Brody, Luis Andrei Cobo, Dan Cooper, Eugene W. McBride, Gene Pritsker, Will Rowe, Marina Vesic, and Joseph Waters. Gene Pritsker's overKyll II, based on a poem by Anton Humpe; Aaron Alter's Fire and Sleet and Candlelight, based on a poem by Elinor Wylie; Dan Cooper's Little Water Drops, based on Shakespeare; Eugene W. McBride's There You Are, Here I Am, dedicated to the people of Ukraine; and Kitty Brazelton's Leaving, dedicated to CompCord founder Joseph Pehrson, are among the featured compositions.
The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook Page.
Performance Details:
Friday, December 2nd, 2022 @ 8pm
Greenwich House
46 Barrow St, NYC
More Hot Stories For You
November 3, 2022
Each season KN0W Theatre in Binghamton, New York, celebrating its 30th season, invites playwrights to respond thematically to specific works of fine art. The selected plays are then produced at the Playwrights & Artists Festival November 18-26 before live audiences. Allston James' “Beyond Harbor's Peace” will be performed on November 19 & 26 at 8:00 PM at KNOW Theatre, 74 Carroll Street, Binghamton, New York.
Stars Will Come Out For Ithaca College Broadway Showcase This Month
November 3, 2022
Alumni stars of the stage will join with current students in the Ithaca College School of Music, Theatre, and Dance on Friday, November 11, for a special show in the Broadway Ballroom of the Marriott Marquis in New York City's Times Square.
Cortland Rep Presents A Weekend Of Tribute Concerts
November 3, 2022
Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown presents a weekend of memories with two tribute concerts. “One Voice: The Music of Barry Manilow” will be presented on Friday, November 11 at 7:30, followed by “Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King” on Saturday, November 12 at 7:30.
THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes to Syracuse Stage
November 1, 2022
Put the “sea” in the holiday season with the family favorite musical “Disney's The Little Mermaid,” at Syracuse Stage Nov. 25 – Jan. 8.
Hoff-Barthelson Music School Artist Faculty Performance Series Continues This Month
November 1, 2022
The 2022-2023 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series continues Friday, November 18, 2022, at 7:30 pm with an eclectic mix of classical and jazz favorites.