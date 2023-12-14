Composers Concordance Presents Steps Trio in January

On January 13th at 7pm at Gallery MC, Composers Concordance presents Steps Trio: Carmen Isabel Delgado - flute, Samuel Marchan - viola, and Mara Navas - cello, on a program of exciting new chamber music, including several premieres.

Featured compositions include Peri Mauer's 'Thought's Torsion,' Lee McClure's 'Litany VII Trio,'Audrey Morse's 'The Wave,' Gene Pritsker's Confucius 'Three Methods to Wisdom,' and David See's 'Sketch in Open Form.' Also included on the program are recent compositions by Seth Boustead, Dennis Bathory-Kitsz, Dan Cooper, and Mark Zaki.

Additionally, some of The Steps Trio program will be repeated the following day: January 14th at 7pm, at Westbeth: 55 Bethune St, NYC, at the taping of 'Composers With Drinks Listening to Music,' a live podcast, with audience interaction, hosted by Gene Pritsker and Seth Boustead. Special guests include artist Tony Capparelli, composer Dennis Bathory-Kitsz, and regular CWDLTM contributors composer Charles Coleman and poet Robert C. Ford (aka The Wall Street Poet), who will also have a special-themed drink for this episode, with the theme being: 'Three ∑'.

The concerts will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.