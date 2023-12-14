Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Composers Concordance Presents Steps Trio in January

The performance is on January 13th at 7pm.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

Composers Concordance Presents Steps Trio in January

On January 13th at 7pm at Gallery MC, Composers Concordance presents Steps Trio: Carmen Isabel Delgado - flute, Samuel Marchan - viola, and Mara Navas - cello, on a program of exciting new chamber music, including several premieres.

Featured compositions include Peri Mauer's 'Thought's Torsion,' Lee McClure's 'Litany VII Trio,'Audrey Morse's 'The Wave,' Gene Pritsker's Confucius 'Three Methods to Wisdom,' and David See's 'Sketch in Open Form.' Also included on the program are recent compositions by Seth Boustead, Dennis Bathory-Kitsz, Dan Cooper, and Mark Zaki.

Additionally, some of The Steps Trio program will be repeated the following day: January 14th at 7pm, at Westbeth: 55 Bethune St, NYC, at the taping of 'Composers With Drinks Listening to Music,' a live podcast, with audience interaction, hosted by Gene Pritsker and Seth Boustead. Special guests include artist Tony Capparelli, composer Dennis Bathory-Kitsz, and regular CWDLTM contributors composer Charles Coleman and poet Robert C. Ford (aka The Wall Street Poet), who will also have a special-themed drink for this episode, with the theme being: 'Three ∑'.

The concerts will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.


Review: ANNIE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League
Review: ANNIE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League

Though it's not necessarily a Christmas show in the way that "A Christmas Carol" or "It's a Wonderful Life" are, "Annie" captures many of the essential elements of the Christmas season: friendship, love, optimism, and hope for the future. There is possibly no more prominent feel-good story than "Annie", and the touring production currently on stage at Rochester's West Herr Auditorium Theatre is, as you would expect, heartwarming from top to bottom.

Rhinebeck Theatre Society Presents LITTLE WOMEN, December 8-23
Rhinebeck Theatre Society Presents LITTLE WOMEN, December 8-23

Rhinebeck Theatre Society presents Little Women, a play with music for the holidays. Experience the enchanting story of the March family's Christmas celebrations, accompanied by traditional carols and hymns. Don't miss this faithful adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's beloved classic.

Random Farms Kids Theater to Present MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL VERSION
Random Farms Kids' Theater to Present MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL VERSION

Random Farms Kids' Theater is excited to announce the premiere production of Mean Girls High School Version.

Opera Puccinis TOSCA Comes to Artpark Mainstage Theater Next Summer
Opera Puccini's TOSCA Comes to Artpark Mainstage Theater Next Summer

Celebrating its 50th season, Artpark will present  one of the world's favorite operas, Giacomo Puccini's TOSCA, in the Artpark Mainstage Theater on Friday, July 12 at 7:00PM & Sunday, July 14 2:00PM in 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15 at 10AM. Reserved seats begin at $39.

