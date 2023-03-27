Composers Concordance Presents B3+ Brass Trio With Special Guest Max Pollak

On Sunday, April 23rd at 6pm, Composers Concordance presents the B3+ Brass Trio with special guests including tap/body percussionist Max Pollak.Dave Taylor; Bass Trombone,John Clark; French Horn, and Franz Hackl; Trumpet perform music as you have never heard, seen, or experienced before. The tension initiated by the blending of improvisation and composed passages defies every attempt to categorize it B3+.

This event will feature music by John Clark, Dan Cooper, Franz Hackl, Silvia Kleyff, Max Pollak.

Gene Pritsker, David Taylor. Max Pollak will join the trio for a performance of Gene Pritsker's 'God This Body Is Aging'

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook Page.

Composers: John Clark, Dan Cooper, Franz Hackl, Silvia Kleyff, Max Pollak, Gene Pritsker, David Taylor

Performers:

Franz Hackl - trumpet

John Clark - horn

Dave Taylor - bass trombone

Max Pollak - Tap/body percussion

B3+ This is Bass Trombone, French Horn, and Trumpet as you have never heard, seen, or experienced before. Taylor/Clark/Hackl are creating their own brass trio literature. The tension initiated by the blending of improvisation and composed passages defies every attempt to categorize it. B3+ develops into much more than its individual parts―it is music at its purest. It is as simple and as complex as that. You will hear an exciting meeting of Bartok, Pastorius, Schubert, Bach along with early classical music, jazz standards, free jazz, original music, authorized and non-authorized interpretations of pop tunes, and Welsh hymns. John, Franz and Dave began to play their instruments at an early age, and their open minds and searching ears got busy right away. Sometime later they earned advanced degrees from the Juilliard School, New England Conservatory, and Manhattan School of Music. "Real-world degrees" were subsequently earned as they worked with great musicians all over the world. B3+ is where the experiences and ideas accumulated in orchestras, recording studios, jazz clubs, big bands, late-night jam sessions, and on long bus rides from gig to gig...all get a chance to bubble and stew and become something unique. Think: Gunther Schuller meets P. Diddy meets Yo-Yo Ma meets Gil Evans meets Michael Jackson. Get the picture?

Staying in rotation for 39 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance,founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Peter Jarvis. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.