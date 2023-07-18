Comedy Legend John Cleese Comes To Proctors October 2023

The comedy world's icon brings his unparalleled wit and comic genius to Schenectady for an unforgettable night for "An Evening with the Late John Cleese."

By: Jul. 18, 2023

(Barely) living comedy legend, John Cleese, is heading in your general direction for a live and truly memorable evening of comedy and conversation. The comedy world's icon brings his unparalleled wit and comic genius to Schenectady for an unforgettable night for "An Evening with the Late John Cleese."

 

Known for his impeccable timing, trademark eccentricity, and clever wordplay, John Cleese has solidified his position as nothing short of comedy royalty. With all-new routines, shaped by his decades of experience, Cleese showcases his observational humor and gifted storytelling in a way that only he can.

 

As the co-founder of Monty Python, John Cleese has left an indelible mark on the world of comedy. His work on groundbreaking projects like “Monty Python's Flying Circus,” “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” “Life of Brian,” “Fawlty Towers,” “A Fish Called Wanda” and his notable roles in the James Bond and Harry Potter franchises have earned him global acclaim and a devoted fan base.

 

Now, audiences in Schenectady have the exclusive opportunity to witness this hilarious and insightful look into the life and work of one of the world's funniest entertainers. "An Evening with the Late John Cleese" promises to be a thrill-of-a-lifetime event that will have you laughing, marveling, and cherishing the moments of pure comedic brilliance.

 

Tickets for this highly anticipated performance are on sale now and are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at Click Here. Don't miss your chance to secure your seat for an evening filled with laughter, as John Cleese takes you on a comedic journey like no other.




