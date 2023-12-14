Comedian Josh Johnson Comes To Levity Live in West Nyack, February 2- 4

Comedian Josh Johnson premiered his stand-up special, Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself, earlier this year on Peacock.
POPULAR
Comedian Josh Johnson premiered his stand-up special, Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself, earlier this year on Peacock. Johnson will be supporting the special on tour, with stops on February 2-4 at Levity Live in West Nyack, NY.
Please reply to this email if you'd like to speak to Josh Johnson to advance the show or cover the performance in some way.
Friday, February 2 @ 7:30pm and 9:45pm
Saturday, February 3 @ 7:00pm and 9:30pm
Sunday, February 4 @ 7:00pm
Josh Johnson @ Levity Live
4210 Palisades Center Dr A-401, West Nyack, NY 10994
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2282335®id=134&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fimprov.com%2Fnyack%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
21+
In Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself, there is no subject too big, small, or intimate for Josh to parse through in his first Peacock comedy special. Johnson transforms an hour of therapy about his relationships with money, his father, and a stalker, into an hour of stand-up. In this comedic exploration of Black mental health and self-discovery, Josh shares with his therapist, and the audience, his thoughts on growing up without money, grieving, and first-time experiences.
Johnson, born in Louisiana and based in New York City, is an Emmy-nominated writer, performer, and NAACP award-winner. In addition to producing his own comedy specials, Johnson is currently a writer on “The Daily Show”, and is a former writer and performer on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, where he made his late-night debut. Johnson is Comedy Central's ‘most watched comedian ever' with 40M+ views to date across their platforms.
Videos
|Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding
Universal Preservation Hall (1/18-1/21)
|The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Cohoes Music Hall (12/01-12/23)
|4 Musical Tenors: From Broadway To Hollywood
Carnegie Hall (5/23-5/23)
|Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Forum Theatre (1/23-1/24)
|Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/09-3/09)
|Spring Awakening
Cohoes Music Hall (4/12-4/28)
|Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Proctor's Theatre (7/30-8/04)
|Hadestown
Landmark Theatre (4/16-4/21)
|The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (2/27-2/28)
|A Celebration of the Season: The Former Dancers of SCB Return to the Stage!
The Palace Theatre (12/19-12/19)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You