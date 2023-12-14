Comedian Josh Johnson Comes To Levity Live in West Nyack, February 2- 4

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Comedian Josh Johnson premiered his stand-up special, Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself, earlier this year on Peacock.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

Comedian Josh Johnson premiered his stand-up special, Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself, earlier this year on Peacock. Johnson will be supporting the special on tour, with stops on February 2-4 at Levity Live in West Nyack, NY.

 

Friday, February 2 @ 7:30pm and 9:45pm

Saturday, February 3 @ 7:00pm and 9:30pm

Sunday, February 4 @ 7:00pm

Josh Johnson @ Levity Live

4210 Palisades Center Dr A-401, West Nyack, NY 10994

21+

In Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself, there is no subject too big, small, or intimate for Josh to parse through in his first Peacock comedy special. Johnson transforms an hour of therapy about his relationships with money, his father, and a stalker, into an hour of stand-up. In this comedic exploration of Black mental health and self-discovery, Josh shares with his therapist, and the audience, his thoughts on growing up without money, grieving, and first-time experiences.

 

Johnson, born in Louisiana and based in New York City, is an Emmy-nominated writer, performer, and NAACP award-winner. In addition to producing his own comedy specials, Johnson is currently a writer on “The Daily Show”, and is a former writer and performer on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, where he made his late-night debut. Johnson is Comedy Central's ‘most watched comedian ever' with 40M+ views to date across their platforms.


Recommended For You