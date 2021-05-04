Clemens Center for the Performing Arts Announces 2021-22 Broadway Season

While all in-person performances are currently postponed until fall 2021, Clemens Center for the Performing Arts's Broadway Series subscriptions are on sale now. A series subscription includes one ticket to each of these FIVE shows: AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, WAITRESS, Rodgers & Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC, Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY and CATS!

You can Renew your Broadway Series subscription online or over the phone. New subscriptions are available for purchase over the phone only at this time by calling the box office at 607-734-8191 or 800-724-0159.

The series is set to kick off this October with An Officer and a Gentleman.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://clemenscenter.org/broadway-series/.