Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Clemens Center for the Performing Arts Announces 2021-22 Broadway Season

The series is set to kick off this October with An Officer and a Gentleman.

May. 4, 2021  
Clemens Center for the Performing Arts Announces 2021-22 Broadway Season

While all in-person performances are currently postponed until fall 2021, Clemens Center for the Performing Arts's Broadway Series subscriptions are on sale now. A series subscription includes one ticket to each of these FIVE shows: AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, WAITRESS, Rodgers & Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC, Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY and CATS!

You can Renew your Broadway Series subscription online or over the phone. New subscriptions are available for purchase over the phone only at this time by calling the box office at 607-734-8191 or 800-724-0159.

The series is set to kick off this October with An Officer and a Gentleman.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://clemenscenter.org/broadway-series/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Ali Ewoldt
Ali Ewoldt
Nico DeJesus
Nico DeJesus
Sasha Hutchings
Sasha Hutchings

Related Articles View More Central New York Stories
The Skivvies, Elizabeth Stanley, Alysha Umphress, and More Will Headline Forestburgh Under Photo

The Skivvies, Elizabeth Stanley, Alysha Umphress, and More Will Headline 'Forestburgh Under The Stars' Outdoor Concerts at Forestburgh Playhouse

Seth Sikes to Return to The Mansion of Saratoga Photo

Seth Sikes to Return to The Mansion of Saratoga

USITT Announces New Leader For Sales, Stage Expo, Sponsorships Photo

USITT Announces New Leader For Sales, Stage Expo, Sponsorships

I AND YOU to be Presented by Syracuse Stage Photo

I AND YOU to be Presented by Syracuse Stage


More Hot Stories For You

  • HOW HE LIED TO HER HUSBAND To Stream This Month From Washington Stage Guild
  • Photo Flash: First Look At WE ARE FAMILY: SONGS OF HOPE AND UNITY, Airing on PBS
  • Best Medicine Rep To Reopen In June With VARIANT STRAINS
  • MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET Starring Sam Bolen, Christian Douglas & Bobby Smith Now Streaming