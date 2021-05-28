Clayton Opera House Announces Summer 2021 Lineup

Clayton Opera House is officially open for the summer! A lineup of upcoming musical performances, as well as speakers, has been announced, kicking off on June 4.

Due to COVID restrictions, the venue is limited to a 100 seat capacity for performances. They will seat parties of 10 or less together and socially distanced from other groups.

Tickets for these in-person events will need to be purchased by calling the box office (315-686-2200). Please reach out with any questions or concerns to either the box office or boxoffice@claytonoperahouse.com.

Learn more at http://www.claytonoperahouse.com/.

Full Schedule:

Musical performances (all shows are $15 per person):

The Cadleys: Bluegrass. Friday, June 11th, 7:30pm

RAJAH: Jazz. Saturday, June 19th, 7:30pm

Kathy Sommer & Jim Burr: Piano/Violin. Saturday, July 17th, 7:30pm

South Bay Band: Acoustic covers of blues, pop, country and bluegrass. Saturday, July 24th, 7:30pm

Avimimus: Classical. Saturday, August 7th, 7:30pm

Jordan Davidson: Broadway. Saturday, September 4th, 7:30pm

Speakers ($5 each or a non-perishable item for the food pantry):