Clayton Opera House Announces Summer 2021 Lineup
Learn more about the upcoming lineup, featuring musical performers and speakers!
Clayton Opera House is officially open for the summer! A lineup of upcoming musical performances, as well as speakers, has been announced, kicking off on June 4.
Due to COVID restrictions, the venue is limited to a 100 seat capacity for performances. They will seat parties of 10 or less together and socially distanced from other groups.
Tickets for these in-person events will need to be purchased by calling the box office (315-686-2200). Please reach out with any questions or concerns to either the box office or boxoffice@claytonoperahouse.com.
Learn more at http://www.claytonoperahouse.com/.
Full Schedule:
Musical performances (all shows are $15 per person):
- The Cadleys: Bluegrass. Friday, June 11th, 7:30pm
- RAJAH: Jazz. Saturday, June 19th, 7:30pm
- Kathy Sommer & Jim Burr: Piano/Violin. Saturday, July 17th, 7:30pm
- South Bay Band: Acoustic covers of blues, pop, country and bluegrass. Saturday, July 24th, 7:30pm
- Avimimus: Classical. Saturday, August 7th, 7:30pm
- Jordan Davidson: Broadway. Saturday, September 4th, 7:30pm
Speakers ($5 each or a non-perishable item for the food pantry):
- Land Trusts: Outdoor activities each land trust offers as well as planned future developments. Friday, June 4th, 7pm
- Laura Desmond: Remington Museum Speaker. Friday, July 16th, 7pm
- Lori Rush: Indigenous peoples of the St. Lawrence River. Friday, August 6th, 7pm (Ticket availability TBD)