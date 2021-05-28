Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Clayton Opera House Announces Summer 2021 Lineup

Learn more about the upcoming lineup, featuring musical performers and speakers!

May. 28, 2021  
Clayton Opera House is officially open for the summer! A lineup of upcoming musical performances, as well as speakers, has been announced, kicking off on June 4.

Due to COVID restrictions, the venue is limited to a 100 seat capacity for performances. They will seat parties of 10 or less together and socially distanced from other groups.

Tickets for these in-person events will need to be purchased by calling the box office (315-686-2200). Please reach out with any questions or concerns to either the box office or boxoffice@claytonoperahouse.com.

Learn more at http://www.claytonoperahouse.com/.

Full Schedule:

Musical performances (all shows are $15 per person):

  • The Cadleys: Bluegrass. Friday, June 11th, 7:30pm
  • RAJAH: Jazz. Saturday, June 19th, 7:30pm
  • Kathy Sommer & Jim Burr: Piano/Violin. Saturday, July 17th, 7:30pm
  • South Bay Band: Acoustic covers of blues, pop, country and bluegrass. Saturday, July 24th, 7:30pm
  • Avimimus: Classical. Saturday, August 7th, 7:30pm
  • Jordan Davidson: Broadway. Saturday, September 4th, 7:30pm

Speakers ($5 each or a non-perishable item for the food pantry):

  • Land Trusts: Outdoor activities each land trust offers as well as planned future developments. Friday, June 4th, 7pm
  • Laura Desmond: Remington Museum Speaker. Friday, July 16th, 7pm
  • Lori Rush: Indigenous peoples of the St. Lawrence River. Friday, August 6th, 7pm (Ticket availability TBD)

