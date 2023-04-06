Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cherry Arts Welcomes New General Manager Jen Pearcy-Edwards

Pearcy-Edwards was most recently Creative Learning Manager with the Half Moon Theater for young audiences.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Ithaca's multidisciplinary arts hub, The Cherry Arts, is welcoming a new General Manager, Jen Pearcy-Edwards.

Pearcy-Edwards comes to the Cherry after spending the past 17 years living and working in London, most recently as Creative Learning Manager with the Half Moon Theater for young audiences. She has worked professionally as a performer and puppeteer, director, and producer, and is a graduate of renowned physical theatre school LISPA (London International School of Performing Arts-now located in Berlin as Arthaus Berlin).

As a theatre and film director, Jen received training through the Young Vic Springboard Programme and Raindance. Jen's movement direction work includes Abbey Wright's production of The Glass Supper by Martyn Hesford at the Hampstead Theatre Downstairs and The Lord of the Flies at Colet Court, St Paul's. As a facilitator, she has collaborated with organizations including Ambassador Theatre Group, the Half Moon Theatre and East 15. She is a founding director of Corvus Pictures, a film production company, with her partner, Robin Guiver.

Pearcy-Edwards is thrilled to be returning to the US and to New York to join the team at The Cherry Arts. She says, "I'm excited to be joining the team at the Cherry - collaborating to bring innovative theatre projects to life, to develop community arts programming, and to support the growth of a new visual arts gallery in Ithaca."

Samuel Buggeln, Artistic Director of the Cherry Arts, says "We're thrilled with the breadth of multidisciplinary experience Jen brings to the table as an arts manager and creator alike. The Cherry has recently expanded from our origins as a maker and presenter of international and experimental performance to include visual arts in the new Cherry Gallery, and art for social change in the community of the Arthaus Ithaca. I can't picture a person more perfectly suited to help guide the Cherry forward into our expanded role as a hub for innovative arts for the entire region."



