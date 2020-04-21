Cherry Artists' Collective to Present FELT SAD, POSTED A FROG (and Other Streams Of Global Quarantine)

In response to the cancellation their live season, the Cherry Artists' Collective announced a brand-new work of international streaming theater: FELT SAD, POSTED A FROG (and other streams of global quarantine). This new work has been created specifically for live-streamed performance in a collaboration with six theater writers from around the world. With humor, pathos and poetry, FELT SAD, POSTED A FROG explores interactions and relationships as they play out on global screens in a time of danger.

Streaming performances will be on the following dates:

Fri May 1 @ 7:30EST Thurs May 7 @ 7:30EST

Sat May 2 @ 2:30EST Fri May 8 @ 7:30EST

Sat May 9 @ 2:30EST

Sliding scale tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/FeltSadPostedAFrogTix.

Within the greatest isolation many of us have ever known, it is strange to reflect that the world is in some ways more unified than it has ever been, with people in vastly different places living versions of the same circumstance. FELT SAD, POSTED A FROG reflects the shared and differing experiences of this strange isolation.

Since 2014 the Ithaca NY-based Cherry Artists' Collective has created theatre by the watchwords "radically global, radically local, and formally innovative." We have created productions with playwrights from Serbia, France, Germany, Argentina, El Salvador, and Quebec, as well as experimental new works inscribed in our local histories. Now for the first time the Collective brings together writers we have worked with from around the world to create a new piece for an extreme time.

The international writers of Felt Sad, Posted a Frog are well-known both to fans of international theater and to patrons of the Cherry Artspace:

Iva Brdar (Belgrade-writer of Rule of Thumb (Cherry 2018)- two-time Theatertreffen Stückemarkt shortlist)

Jorgelina Cerritos (San Salvador-writer of On the Other Side of the Sea (Cherry 2020)- Casa De Las Americas award for drama)

Rebekka Kricheldorf (Berlin-writer of Testosterone (Cherry 2019)- Kleis, Kassel, and Saarbrücken theater awards)

Santiago Loza (Buenos Aires-writer of Winter Animals, Nothing to do with Love, and The Saint (Cherry 2017 & 2019)- Un Certain Regard prize, Cannes Film Festival)

Saviana Stanescu (Bucharest/Ithaca-writer of What Happens Next (Cherry 2017)- Innovative Theater Award, New York)

Lyrae Van Clief-Stefanon (Ithaca-lyricist of The Snow Queen (Cherry 2016-18)-National Book Award finalist for poetry)

In FELT SAD, POSTED A FROG, the Cherry Artists' Collective team collides these authors' texts with our signature envelope-pushing performance style in a single work of live-streamed performance. The piece is co-directed by Artistic Director Samuel Buggeln and Collective member Beth F Milles, and performed by members of the Cherry Artists' Collective and others. Translations are by Neil Blackadder, Buggeln, and Ana Brdar.





