Celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson To Headline Virtual Taste Of Fame

The live event begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT and features a 30-minute cocktail Q&A with Marcus.

WCNY, Central New York's public broadcaster, will host its 6th annual Taste of Fame culinary fundraiser with Marcus Samuelsson, award-winning Chef, Restaurateur, Author, and Co-owner of Red Rooster Harlem. The annual event highlights award-winning chefs and celebrates their culinary personalities and careers. Due to coronavirus, Marcus will host the culinary journey and cooking experience live from New York City to home kitchens across the country on Zoom.

The live event begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT and features a 30-minute cocktail Q&A with Marcus hosted by last year's Taste of Fame headlining chef, Julia Collin Davison of the hit PBS show "America's Test Kitchen."

After the cocktail Q&A, guests will also enjoy a live cooking lesson, an ingredient box serving four people delivered to households by event and culinary partner, Tastings NYC, a private Zoom rooms to eat with friends in other households, two-week access to the recorded cooking lesson, and the online silent auction.

There will also be special appearances made celebrity chefs and local CNY chefs, such as Lidia Bastianich from "Lidia's Italy" and numerous other PBS shows, Ali Khan from "Cheap Eats," Laura Theodore from "The Jazzy Vegetarian," Joanne Weir from "Plates and Places," Brad Miller from "Food Truck Nation," and Methin "Max" Chutinthranond from Syracuse restaurant Lemon Grass.

The Premium Ticket adds an autographed copy of Marcus' cookbook "The Red Rooster Cookbook" for $225. Tickets are 10% off now-Aug. 31 and WCNY members receive an additional 5% off at wcny.org/events or by calling (315) 453-2424. WCNY also invites members of other PBS stations across the country to use code: PBSMEMBER to receive the additional 5% off.

"WCNY is excited to continue to produce this event in a new and interactive way across the country," said Mitch Gelman, WCNY President and CEO. "Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy cooking a delicious meal with Chef Marcus live in their own kitchen!"

Taste of Fame is made possible with support from Presenting Sponsors, Wegmans and Visions Federal Credit Union; Dessert Sponsor, Bond, Schoeneck & King; Chef Minutes Sponsor, Pathfinder Bank; and Zoom Room Sponsor, Strategic Communications LLC, and Digital and Print Recipe Card Sponsor OneGroup.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You