Cast Set for NEWSIES at The REV Theatre Company

The REV Theatre Company has revealed the company for the second production of its 2024 season, Disney's "Newsies."

Inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899, "Newsies" celebrates the power of the human spirit. Jack Kelly and his ragtag team of newsies make a meager living selling newspapers on the streets of New York City. But when the prices of "papes" are hiked and the newsies are hung out to dry, there is nothing left to do but "open the gates and seize the day!" Led by charismatic Jack and independent, young newspaper reporter Katherine Plumber, the newsies band together to do the unthinkable - form a union and organize a strike. Can a group of street smart, tenacious, idealistic newsboys win a war against powerful and acclaimed publishers Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst?

The winner of two Tony awards for Best Score and Best Choreography, "Newsies" is a spectacular example of Broadway comedy, song, and dance at its best.

The principal cast of "Newsies" features Eddie Falshaw as Jack Kelly, Sara Bartos as Katherine Plumber, Cole Russell as Davey, and Patrick Tombs as Crutchie. They are joined by Christopher Carl as Joseph Pulitzer and Brandi Chavonne Massey as Medda Larkin. Jojo Harper-McNeal will play Les with Kian Byrons appearing in the role at select performances.

The "Newsies" company also features (in alphabetical order) Cooper Clack, Tamara Daly, Bella DePaola, Neil Devlin, Michael Di Leo, Liam Henry Ellis, Alex Evans, Harry Francis, John Guaragna, Matthew J. Hoffman, Jalen Michael Jones, Matthew Krob, Aaron Lake, Minju Lee, TJ McCarthy, Jessica Minter, Brett Pederson, Oakley Thacker, Matthew Richards Jr., Zoë Schneider-Smith, Jared Svoboda, Nolan Um, and Brandon Walters.

"Newsies" is directed by Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock with Music Direction by Jeff Theiss, Choreography by Adam Dyer in his REV debut, and Fight Direction by Christopher Elst. The Associate Choreographer is Dominique Cordón. Alex Gutierrez is Assistant Music Director.

Additional members of the "Newsies" creative team include: Scenic Designers Marshall Pope and Chad Healy, Lighting Designer José Santiago, Sound Designer Kevin Heard, Costume Designer Tiffany Howard, and Hair & Makeup Designer Mary Tyler. The Production Stage Manager is Brigham Johnson with Assistant Stage Managers Mollie Heil and Morgan Benford. The Casting Director for The REV's 2024 season is Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.

"Newsies" runs from July 10-27 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn with a "Pay What You Will" performance on Saturday, July 13 at 8:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased by visiting TheREVTheatre.com or by calling The REV box office at 315-255-1785.

