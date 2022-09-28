Capital Repertory Theatre Presents DRACULA: A Comedy of Terrors

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, a lightning-fast, 90-minute gender-bending, quick-change magical romp will open at Capital Repertory Theatre for previews Friday, September 30. The production will run through Sunday, October 23. The show is co-authored by Steve Rosen and theREP Associate Artist Gordon Greenberg, who also directs.

Join the meek English real estate agent, Jonathan Harker, on his journey along the treacherous Borgo Pass in the mountains of Transylvania to meet his newest client who happens to be the infamous (and extraordinarily attractive) Count Dracula! Little does he know this chance encounter changes his entire life path. A cluster of comedic characters like Harker's fiancée Lucy, his soon-to-be sister-in-law Mina, and famed female vampire hunter, Jean Van Helsing, chase Count Dracula from the English Countryside to Transylvania to "other frightening places." It's a story of love, Monty Python-style comedy and tongue-in-cheek mayhem to fill a cup of giggles.

Kathy Fitzgerald, who was on Broadway in Wicked (Madam Morrible), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Mrs. Gloop), and others, will be Dr. Westfeldt and Renfield. David T. Patterson will be playing the titular character putting on the fangs as Dracula. He's previously performed in Broadway's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Dan Rosales as Jonathan Harker, who has previously performed in a few television shows including EVIL (CBS) and The Good Fight (CBS) as well as quite a few Off-Broadway credits and originated the titular role of Lin-Manuel Miranda in Spamilton. Cathryn Wake is a Schenectady native who will be performing as Lucy and Kitty. Wake has previously performed on Broadway in The Great Comet as well as many World Premiere productions, television shows and more. Jeremy Webb will be performing as Mina and Jean Van Helsing. He is returning to theREP after participating in the 10th Anniversary of NEXT ACT! New Play Summit in The Luckiest People Trilogy.

Brenny Campbell has previously performed at theREP in Blithe Spirit (Ruth) and will be taking on the amazing role as a cover for all the parts.

In addition to Greenberg as director, the creative team includes scenic designer Tijana Bjelajac, costume designer Tristan Raines, lighting designer Rob Denton, sound designer Victoria Deinio, hair and wigs by Michael Dunn, production stage manager John Godbout and assistant stage manager Michaela Savoie.

Previews for Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors take place September 30 - October 2. Opening night is Tuesday, October 4. Regular performances continue through Sunday, October 23. Performance times: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday - with matinees 3 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; and 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 12. Capital Repertory Theatre, 251 N. Pearl St., Albany. Tickets range from $22 - $62. For tickets and information, call the Box Office 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 518.346.6204 or visit capitalrep.org.