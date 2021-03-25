Capital Repertory Theater Completes $14 Million Renovation Project

A $14 million renovation has officially been completed at the new Capital Repertory Theater, CBS6 reports.

The new venue is located just a half a mile away from the old location at 251 North Pearl Street in Albany, and has more than double the square footage then the old location.

Unfortunately, you can't get tickets to a show just yet, but once the theater fully opens, it will be able to seat 302 people.

Established in 1981, Capital Repertory Theater came into existence through the dedication and perseverance of a group of Albany business, community and civic leaders. Donated labor, materials and expertise transformed the Grand Cash Market, an abandoned supermarket at 111 N. Pearl Street, into what was to become the home of Albany's first professional resident theatre.

In the past 30 years, the facility on North Pearl Street has been renovated several times, and now includes a 286-seat theatre, a café space, a costume-making shop and a rehearsal hall. In addition to returning more than 83 percent of its operating budget directly back to the local community, theREP brings vitality and commerce to downtown in the form of more than 75,000 diners, shoppers and tourists, serving as an economic engine in the entertainment district on North Pearl Street.

