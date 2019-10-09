CRT Presents Back to School Catechism

Just in time for Halloween, the hilarious nun 'Sister' returns to Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown with another installment in the Late Night Catechism Series with SISTER'S 'BACK TO SCHOOL' CATECHISM: THE HOLY GHOST AND OTHER TERRIFYING TALES, with two performances on October 19 at 2:00 and 7:30. This hysterical performance will be held at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland.

It's that time of year again and Sister is preparing her classroom for another long year of Catechism - and you, the audience, are her students! In this session we find out the Church's take on all the familiar Halloween tales of Ghosts and Goblins! Full of Sister's signature class participation, some lucky audience members may even get hands-on experience in how to build a Catholic appropriate Halloween costume.

Actress Colleen Moore returns to portray Sister, following up last year's Christmas Catechism and other earlier installments. Tickets are $25.00 and a beer/wine cash bar will be available. For tickets, visit www.cortlandrep.org or call 800-427-6160. CRT cautions that the 2:00 PM matinee performances is almost sold out, and encourages ticket buyers to order soon.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You