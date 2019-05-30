CRT Opens 48th Summer Season With THE LADY WITH ALL THE ANSWERS

Cortland Repertory Theatre kicks off their 48th annual summer season at the Little York Pavilion in Preble with the heartfelt comedy The Lady with All the Answers written by David Rambo. The play is drawn from the life and letters of Ann Landers, with the cooperation of her daughter, Margo Howard.

Performances will run from June 5th - 15th with evening show times at 7:30 PM. Matinees are available on June 7th, 9th and 12th at 2:00 PM. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800-427-6160 or at the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Tickets are also available for sale 24 hours a day through the CRT website at cortlandrep.org with ETIX. CRT cautions that this is the only approved online ticket service; other online sites charge significantly higher rates for tickets and are not approved by CRT. The GPS address for the Little York Pavilion is 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble.

For decades, renowned advice columnist Ann Landers answered countless letters from lovelorn teens, confused couples and a multitude of others in need of advice. No topic was off-limits, from sibling rivalries to nude housekeeping to the proper way to hang toilet paper. Landers regaled her readers with direct, insightful and often humorously honest responses. Late on a 1975 night in Landers' Chicago apartment, with a looming deadline for a column, Landers must deal with a new kind of heartbreak: her own. The Los Angeles Times calls it "a smile-inducing, tear duct-activating reunion with a woman who might have been a stranger but seemed like family...engaging from beginning to end."

The Lady with All the Answers is directed by CRT's Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson, who won a Syracuse Area Live Theatre ("SALT") Award in 2018 for his direction of CRT's Our Town. Playing Ann Landers in this one-woman show is Catherine Gaffney, who returns to CRT after having played Mrs. Webb in Our Town, for which she was nominated for a SALT Award for Best Actress.

Stage Manager Kate Gulden, in her CRT debut, leads a talented production team including Scenic Designer Molly Hall also making her CRT debut. Mark Reynolds serves as Costume Designer, and will return to direct Born Yesterday later this summer. Sound Designer Seth Asa Sengel returns for his eighth CRT year and Props Designer Andrew Carney for his second. Production Manager Eric Behnke also acts as Lighting Designer for this production. Brock Baird makes his CRT debut as CRT Technical Director.

CRT offers a "Friday Night Talk Back" after the evening performance on June 7th, at which a Q & A session with the actor, director, designers and crew takes place. Tickets are also on sale for all of CRT's summer season, which includes Legally Blonde, Mamma Mia!, Born Yesterday, Sleuth and Million Dollar Quartet and the children's show The House at Pooh Corner. Visit www.cortlandrep.org for more information on all upcoming performances.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You