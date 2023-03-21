Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CRT Downtown Presents THE BACHELORS OF BROADWAY

The performance is on Saturday, April 1 at 2:00PM.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, located at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, proudly presents "The Bachelors of Broadway - Gentlemen of the Theatre". This unique concert offers the chance to experience multiple Broadway shows in one remarkable performance, sung by a trio of New York City's top leading men. This "one-show-only" event will be performed on Saturday, April 1 at 2:00PM. Tickets are $40.00 for adults, $38.00 for seniors (62 +) and military/veterans and first responders, $25.00 for those 21 years and under.

Take a trio of dashing men, add soaring melodies from stage and screen, and then refine the sound with contemporary three-part vocal harmony and the result is an unforgettable evening of the Bachelors of Broadway. This brand-new three-man concert features songs from modern and classic musicals such as Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Jersey Boys, 42nd Street, Miss Saigon, The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen, Les Miserables, and many more. Their performances present a fresh take on audience favorites from the Broadway stage that have captivated millions worldwide.

Tickets for "Bachelors of Broadway" or any upcoming spring show at CRT Downtown are available by calling 800-427-6160 or visiting the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street, Cortland. Office hours are M-F, 9:00-4:00 and Saturdays from noon to closing when a performance is scheduled for that evening. For more information visit www.cortlandrep.org.

CRT summer season is fast approaching, with a lineup of shows including Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, Xanadu, Unnecessary Farce, The Cake and The Wizard of Oz. CRT is currently selling 5-show summer subscriptions along with 5- or 6- pack Flex Passes. The 5-show subscription allows the patron to see all 5 summer productions; the Flex Passes allow the purchaser to choose specific the shows they'd like see. Special pricing is available for Youth (22 and under) Flex Passes. CRT's new Gift Cards are available for any dollar amount and have no expiration date. Individual summer tickets will go on sale starting May 22, 2023, at the CRT Box Office. Discounts on summer individual tickets will be available for seniors (62 and up), military/veterans and first responders.




